Hard reload (cache reset)
rohschinken
It seems that currently it's not possible to perform a hard reload that clears site cache entirely. That would be a very useful feature when using Vivaldi for webdev/debugging.
This is a must have feature. I can't use Vivaldi to test the page I am working on, because the stylesheets are not refreshed.
Why not just clear the cache? If you want to remove the stylesheets or any other assets from local storage that should do the trick. You can then reload the page and it should retrieve everything from the server.
Actually, upon further investigation, you can just clear the local storage for a single site. Problem solved elegantly.
Settings / Site Settings / Storage / click site, search first if needed / click trash can / confirm
"Clear browsing data" is found in Privacy settings, that effects all sites.
I also use the Google Play CCleaner, free version. It has ads, but it works very well, it clears all the cache, both, open and hidden, not only from Vivaldi, but from all apps.
- It's a lot of trouble to visit this page frequently during testing.
- It's about stylesheets, not storage.
- You can get there much faster by clicking the lock icon in the address bar*, then click site settings. This takes you directly to the relevant site.
- The stylesheets are in the storage, otherwise they are pulled from the server. A hard refresh bypasses what's in the storage and pulls from the server.
This should make it fairly easy to do what you want.
* If the site is insecure there will be a circle with a lowercase i in it instead of a lock.
- It is still more than one step.
- Stylesheets are not in storage. They are in the cache, which is a different thing.
Storage here doesn't mean the window.localStorage object from HTML5, it means the storage setting in Site Settings for the browser. The cache is cleared when you click that trash can, all local data is, including cookies.
A hard refresh would be more than one step too. Regular refresh is the default, so assuming it is added directly to the menu below where refresh currently is, you have to click the menu, then click the forced fresh. With 2 steps here, you've got the trash can displayed.
So yeah, it's not as fast, however it enables you to do your work right now without too much trouble. But you don't have to use it if you don't want to.
It looks like Ctrl + F5 does it.
But I'd really like the usual Shift + Refresh Button to work as well.
I thought this was a well understood norm.
This would be super-helpful. I'm aware I can manually clear the cache for a single site using this procedure:
- Tap the site icon (lock for secure site)
- Tap Site Settings
- Tap Clear & Reset
- Tap Clear & Reset on confirmation dialog
- Tap Vivaldi icon
- Tap Refresh Page
Considering that I often have to do this dozens of times in a single development session, that is too many steps.
What I would prefer would be something like this:
- Tap Vivaldi icon
- Long press Refresh Page
Two steps is vastly preferably to six.
-
@Nekomajin use private mode ?
@MannixMD
Another workaround (not bad), but not a solution.
@Nekomajin Yeah sure it isn't but anyway your request is one of those marginal ones. Normally people don't need to clear the cache as often as you do.
@MannixMD
Normal people don't need Vivaldi at all. They are fine with Chrome or Android Browser.
Seems like this:
Tap the site icon (lock for secure site)
Tap Site Settings
isn't available anymore?
So now to check a stuck CSS it's either this route "vivaldi menu - settings - privacy - clear browser data" or the private window?
I just saw the small reload icon on top of the Vivaldi menu pop-out, would this also reload the cache?
I can't test it at the moment, since I cleared the storage before I noticed this icon
RadekPilich
Any new workarounds for this?
Private tab is not really that helpful, especially because I need this usually on sites where I need to be logged into my account. Otherwise it probably wouldn't matter that much to need this.