@bonetone It is still more than one step. Stylesheets are not in storage. They are in the cache, which is a different thing.

Storage here doesn't mean the window.localStorage object from HTML5, it means the storage setting in Site Settings for the browser. The cache is cleared when you click that trash can, all local data is, including cookies.

A hard refresh would be more than one step too. Regular refresh is the default, so assuming it is added directly to the menu below where refresh currently is, you have to click the menu, then click the forced fresh. With 2 steps here, you've got the trash can displayed.

So yeah, it's not as fast, however it enables you to do your work right now without too much trouble. But you don't have to use it if you don't want to.