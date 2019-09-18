Customizable spell check dictionary
AlesPGMeteo
I have been thinking and it would be awesome if we could customize the spell checker.
I am not talking about too much, just a regex exception rule, which is simple and very powerful at the same time.
In my particular case, i would like to ignore every word beginning by an uppercase letter (including camel case words) and any word like xx_xxx or xxx.xxx
It would save me a lot of unaesthetic red lines in our writing.
Pesala Ambassador
@AlesPGMeteo The spell-check uses a plain text file for added words. This can be edited at
vivaldi://settings/editDictionaryto add words in bulk.
The dictionary files in \Vivaldi\Application\Dictionaries seem to binaries.
