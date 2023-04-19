This bothers me greatly, so thanks to @Pesala's tip, I had written the following workaround on AutoHotkey at the time; here it is in case it is useful to anyone.

#If WinActive("ahk_class Chrome_WidgetWin_1") ~LButton:: if (A_TimeSincePriorHotkey < 400) and (A_TimeSincePriorHotkey <> -1) MouseMove, 1, 0, 0, R return #If

If you double click (i.e. within 400 ms) on Vivaldi, it moves the cursor by one pixel before you release the mouse key, so that only the word is selected. I thought I posted it here at the time, apparently I didn't.

This works perfectly if you use a mouse, or if you actually forcefully click twice on the touchpad. But in those cases it is not very useful anyway, as you could just easily apply the cursor move trick every time. What I really wanted was a way to apply the trick when double "tapping" on touchpad. I can't just double tap and move, as that would simulate click and drag.

But this script doesn't work well if you double "tap" on the touchpad. Presumably this is because, when you first tap the touchpad, it doesn't immediately send the click to the system, as it doesn't yet know if you actually want to click or do something else, e.g. double tap and move, which means click and drag. So if you double tap, it sends both clicks at the end of the second tap as a single event, so AutoHotkey can't interfere. (However, it works if you double tap slowly enough that the first tap is sent as a click by itself, but quickly enough that the second tap/click still counts as double click; but it's tricky to get it right.)

As I finally completed my move from Firefox 56 to Vivaldi, this was one of the things bothering me, so I was able to come up with the following:

#If WinActive("ahk_class Chrome_WidgetWin_1") ~LButton:: if (A_TimeSincePriorHotkey < 400) and (A_TimeSincePriorHotkey <> -1) { MouseMove, 3, 0, 0, R MouseClick MouseClickDrag, Left, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0, R } return #If

So I scrap the first double click since I can't interfere with it, and redo the double click with @Pesala's trick. The first mouse move is to prevent those new clicks to be interpreted as triple/quadruple clicks which would select the whole paragraph. It turns out that at least a 3-pixel move is necessary for that. Got to make sure not to click at the right edge of the word!

So far this works fine, and triple click still works when I need it. But I hope that this issue gets fixed and I can retire this convoluted and shaky workaround!