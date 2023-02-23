Option to disable autoplay video
-
mariuszkujawa
Checkbox avaible in settings.
-
wordsworth
Yes please.
I wonder if there's actually anyone out there who would keep such a checkbox set to Always Autoplay...
-
ozoratsubasa Moderator
An user asked the autoplay working in selected sites
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42519/whitelist-for-autoplay
-
poopooracoocoo
one point chromium had a flag that let you choose
-
Google is being a douchewaffle about this because people use it to play Google ads automatically. PLEASE add a feature to get rid of autoplay. I hate it and I hate using shitty third party extensions.
-
Yes very important to include in Android version as well. Kind of ugly really that this isn't done. It's a very ad friendly not user friendly move to Exclude ...
-
herodotusonesimos
More and more sites add automatically played videos, not only is it annoying, it also leads to increased traffic consumption. Please, add the ability to disable auto playback of video at browser level.
-
One of the reasons I decided to drop Chrome eventually, was because they removed the option to disable auto-play videos from Chrome. In my search for a replacement for Chrome, Vivaldi impressed me with its unique capabilities, both in the Android and desktop versions. ad blocking feature especially language specific filters, note taking, screenshot of web pages, web panel and etc all so good. But the lack of the option to stop automatic playback of videos in web pages is a deal-breaker for me.
-
Yes please!
-
slackmaster
This is a mandatory feature for me, on mobile.
-
Hi,
I surely agree with what the other users of vivaldi mobile version are stating in here about being able to have a setting to prevent videos from playing automatically.
-
Baolikedilac
Firefox blocks all media with sound from playing automatically, by default.
-
@poopooracoocoo True. But worked only sometimes as it was linked to sites coding.
-
I just plan on being patient & wait for this feature to be implemented hopefully in the near future. To be candid with everyone, I did have the kiwi mobile browser installed on my android phone a short time ago. It also has a built-in setting for disabling auto play. Everyone please stay safe !!
-
@Davy49 said in Option to disable autoplay video:
I just plan on being patient & wait for this feature to be implemented hopefully in the near future. To be candid with everyone, I did have the kiwi mobile browser installed on my android phone a short time ago. It also has a built-in setting for disabling auto play. Everyone please stay safe !!
Well for how long can we be patient? We all know how terrible it is to suddenly have offensively loud and sickening audio blasted through your browser because some lowlife decided that that's a good thing to do to their website's users. The question is why is this autoblocking feature yet another feature that has been pushed back for so long "because there are more urgent and important things"? That's quite nonsense. Especially now that this feature is pretty much standard, it just shows how bad the priorities are in Vivaldi's development. This seriously sucks, because it's the only decent browser in many other ways, but stuff like this just kills it.
-
BradRichards
I definitely agree. Blocking autoplay also needs to catch those sites that manage to play media despite NoScript. Many news sites manage to do this, and it's just as annoying as any other video.
One wonders why the news sites do it. I visit some site to read an article, scroll past the embedded video, because I'm not interested, and - the video pops up in the corner and starts playing? WTF? This just makes me try to avoid the site in the future.
-
This post is deleted!
-
yeah sorry, this is essential functionality. switching to FF again until the feature is here.
-
rodrigolopeznet
Yes, please! It's so frustrating not being able to control that... And it gets word with augmented data consumption!
-
How do we upvote this request? I'd like to see this in Vivaldi.