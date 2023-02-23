@Davy49 said in Option to disable autoplay video:

I just plan on being patient & wait for this feature to be implemented hopefully in the near future. To be candid with everyone, I did have the kiwi mobile browser installed on my android phone a short time ago. It also has a built-in setting for disabling auto play. Everyone please stay safe !!

Well for how long can we be patient? We all know how terrible it is to suddenly have offensively loud and sickening audio blasted through your browser because some lowlife decided that that's a good thing to do to their website's users. The question is why is this autoblocking feature yet another feature that has been pushed back for so long "because there are more urgent and important things"? That's quite nonsense. Especially now that this feature is pretty much standard, it just shows how bad the priorities are in Vivaldi's development. This seriously sucks, because it's the only decent browser in many other ways, but stuff like this just kills it.