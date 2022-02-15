Option to disable pull to refresh
Option to disable pull to refresh.
Yep, agree that an option would be great - especially as there is a duplicated refresh button in the vivaldi overflow menu already.
seventhseeker
Has there been any progress on this? IMHO pull to refresh and the related swipe to go back are the worst browser features of the past decade, and a very frequent cause of accidentally lost data.
rockyreidel
I agree, this would be a great feature. It's quite difficult to manage large pages and slowing down my scrolling up so I don't end up refreshing the page inadvertently. Such a silly default that is forced on us all.
MakingVivaldiBetter
@seventhseeker
Especially when you online shop.
You write your data and then recheck if everything is correct and accidentally refresh the page and you need to start all over again. So much time has passed and still haven't done anything.