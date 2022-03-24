Hi! Thanks for a wonderful browsing experience! I've migrated from Firefox since they dumped XUL extensions.

I'm on 2.6.1566.49 (Stable channel) (64-bit).

I've noticed a bug that makes dev tools experience inconsistent with all other browsers (including Firefox, Chromium based browsers, and Safari).

Currently, if you press Shift+Cmd+C, dev tools window/pane opens with inspector mode turned on. This part works as expected.

If then (with dev tools open) you press the shortcut again, in other browsers inspector mode gets reactivated, and you can select page elements for inspection again.

On my install however, if you do that, the dev tools window closes. This shouldn't happen, it should stay open and expected action is just for the inspector to be activated.

This probably happens on other platforms as well, but I just use Vivaldi on a Mac so unable to test it.

If you need any extra information, I'll be happy to provide it.

//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads