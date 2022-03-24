Developer Tools Element Inspector shortcut closes Dev tools instead of reactivating Inspection mode
-
certainlyakey
Hi! Thanks for a wonderful browsing experience! I've migrated from Firefox since they dumped XUL extensions.
I'm on 2.6.1566.49 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
I've noticed a bug that makes dev tools experience inconsistent with all other browsers (including Firefox, Chromium based browsers, and Safari).
Currently, if you press Shift+Cmd+C, dev tools window/pane opens with inspector mode turned on. This part works as expected.
If then (with dev tools open) you press the shortcut again, in other browsers inspector mode gets reactivated, and you can select page elements for inspection again.
On my install however, if you do that, the dev tools window closes. This shouldn't happen, it should stay open and expected action is just for the inspector to be activated.
This probably happens on other platforms as well, but I just use Vivaldi on a Mac so unable to test it.
If you need any extra information, I'll be happy to provide it.
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads
-
Hi all,
I believe the behaviour of the element inspector with CMD-Shift-C In Vivaldi should be:
-
If the Developer Tools panel is closed, CMD-Shift-C opens the panel with the element inspector active
-
If the Developer Tools panel is open, CMD-Shift-C simply activates the element inspector.
On Chrome and Firefox toggling the element inspector does not close the Developer Tools panel.
This has been mentioned on the forum before, and I'm guessing there's already bug report (filing another one now)
Is there a way to tweak Vivaldi's shortcut behaviour to achieve this?
It's the only thing that stops me using Vivaldi full-time.
Note that CMD-Shift-C is disabled by default in Settings->Keyboard ->Window
Thanks
-
-
Not possible with current shortcuts. You can use
cmd-shift-c-cto achieve this. I would also suggest to use a simpler shortcut. Have you enabled one key shortcuts?
-
Thanks for the reply leutage.
Cmd-shift-c-c won't toggle-off the inspector and leave the dev panel open which is often what I need. Cmd-shift-c, and cmd-shift-i, both close the entire panel.
Will take a look at at the one key shortcuts but I'm guessing that it's the toggle process itself needs fixing.
Thanks, Steve
-
I have a shortcut set to the Developer Tools Element Inspector- CMD+SHIFT+C to match Chrome. On Chrome, pressing it with Developer Tools already open just activates the Element Inspector if it's not already active. It does not close the Developer Tools nor should it.
Vivaldi on the other hand, closes Developer Tools when I press the shortcut while Developer Tools is open. Why? This is not what the shortcut is assigned to do. It's frustrating because I have to open the Developer Tools pane over and over just to inspect different elements.
This behavior, in my opinion, is a bug.
-
burakerdem
@gwen-dragon Is there an estimated date to fix this issue? Thanks.
-
certainlyakey
This is a quite apparent bug, because it doesn't let to use the shortcut properly.
Besides, at least in Vivaldi 5.3 I see that this command is even labelled in a wrong way - it says "Toggle Developer Tools", but it should say instead "Inspect" or something like this.
Someone can say that this command is working is advertised (it does TOGGLE Dev tools ), but then we have lost an important "Inspect" command which is present in other major browsers.
-
@certainlyakey "Inspect" is still there in the secondary (right) click context menu, at the bottom, under "Developer Tools"
The "Toggle Developer Tools" Quick Command is the equivalent of using Shift-Command-I to open/close devtools.
-
certainlyakey
@xyzzy True. I guess we need to make the core problem a bit clearer.
The issue stated by the topic starter and me is different - it is not about unavailability of the Inspect command, it's about:
- the Inspect command not being assigned to any shortcut and
- another command being assigned to a shortcut that all other major browsers use for the Inspect command.
-
@certainlyakey Sorry, I misunderstood. I just checked the bug tracker and did find a bug, VB-35278 (and MANY duplicates) related to not being able to use (or assign) the equivalent Chrome devtools shortcuts in Vivaldi and (unexpected) differences in behaviour. I don't know how, when or if they plan to resolve these issues but at least the bug remains open.
-
Where can I find the bug tracker and track progress for VB-35278 in particular? This issue still seems present in the latest version
-
Z Zalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for macOS
-
@jonhaddow said in Developer Tools Element Inspector shortcut closes Dev tools instead of reactivating Inspection mode:
Where can I find the bug tracker and track progress for VB-35278 in particular? This issue still seems present in the latest version
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I updated VB-35278 bugtracker for 6.8.3381.44 Final.