Hi,

the autocomplete in the address bar is super slow. When I start writing an address where a bookmark is saved, the autocomplete is super fast/normal. But for every other site it's not usable at all.

For example, I write "amaz" in the address bar, in the drop down bar is instantly "amazon.com" displayed. If I wait like 10-20 seconds (not exaggerated), Vivaldi does the autocomplete from "amaz" to "amazon.com".

It's an important feature, because at the moment I have to click or write the whole addresses every time. Would be nice to fix this problem. At the moment I have to use Firefox because of this

Thanks for your help.

Best regards

Momchilo

Here are some infos:

Vivaldi: 2.6.1566.44 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Überarbeitung: b104196d10e5b12a2690fe28e511909c2f4dcf4b

Betriebssystem: Windows 10 OS Version 1803 (Build 17134.885)

JavaScript: V8 7.5.288.23

Flash: (Deaktiviert)

User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/75.0.3770.102 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/2.6.1566.44

Befehlszeile: "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml --restore-last-session --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end

Ausführbarer Pfad: C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profilpfad: C:\Users\MYACCOUNT\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default