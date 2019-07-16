If I search some keywords which contain colon, the Vivaldi will open a xdg-open dialog.



For example, If I type test: in address bar, and enter. It will open a xdg-open dialog. This is very annoying, because sometimes my search keyword contains a colon. I have no problem if I use F2 search, also these search keyword works in Firefox address bar (I haven't try Chrome, but I never have this problem before I switch from Chrome to Firefox).

Does anyone have this problem too?

Thanks.