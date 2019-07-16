Search keyword contains colon in address bar will open a xdg-open dialog
-
If I search some keywords which contain colon, the Vivaldi will open a xdg-open dialog.
For example, If I type test: in address bar, and enter. It will open a xdg-open dialog. This is very annoying, because sometimes my search keyword contains a colon. I have no problem if I use F2 search, also these search keyword works in Firefox address bar (I haven't try Chrome, but I never have this problem before I switch from Chrome to Firefox).
Does anyone have this problem too?
Thanks.
-
Welcome to the forums and enjoy Vivaldi Browser
Vivaldi Browser Help Center is available by hitting F1 key
Take your time to read the Community Code of Conduct
I can confirm.
What's your distro, Vivaldi version and the Search Engine?
-
@lamarca
Distro: Fedora 30 (Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop)
Vivaldi: 2.6.1566.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
DE: kded5 5.59.0
Search Engine: Google Search Engine (with suggest url).
I try to remove my config (~/.config/vivaldi) completely, and then open Vivaldi. This problem still occurs.
-
@Gwen-Dragon
Thanks for your confirmation. I reported this bug just now, it's VB-55459.
Also I found these keywords would do nothing in windows (the expected behavior would search these keywords). I am not sure whether these two issues can be combined into one issue.
So I reported another one, it's VB-55462.
edit: I found the latter bug in windows has already reported in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36321/colon-in-search-string-redirects-to-the-current-page
-
For the records: I can not confirm on Bunsenlabs.
-
MoskitoHero
I can confirm that I have had the same issue (on Manjaro Linux and KDE plasma) for months with several profiles.
It is pretty annoying.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@moskitohero Yes, the bug is a known, reported and unfixed issue,
-
Me too, the search bar has the issue with only a colon in any search words except "http:", "vivaldi:" and "chrome:".
Isn't it not easy to be fixed after two years?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@zesko said in Search keyword contains colon in address bar will open a xdg-open dialog:
Isn't it not easy to be fixed after two years?
I think, its is not regarded as a very important bug by devs.
-
Any ideas for any workarounds for fixing this bug? Seems like the devs don't give a f about it for now.
-
This is very annoying for me as debug/error researcher.
That is why I enabled the second search engine and disabled "Search in Address Field"
- Vivaldi settings -> Search -> Enable "Show in Address Bar".
- Disable "Search in Address Field" in Search Options.
Both search fields should be separated. But they are not practical, try to get used to them anyway.
-
Still no update on this issue? Very annoying as a programmer. Also using Manjaro w/ Plasma.
-
4.5 years later this is still not fixed. Meanwhile we got calendar, email, notes, and other useless stuff.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Sad that the issue still exists on Linux. I updated bug VB-55459 for 6.4+6.5 versions.