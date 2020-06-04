@qpongo said in Who did you introduce Vivaldi to today?:

I know you were joking but understand how it works?

Of course - it was very much tongue-in-cheek :face_with_stuck-out_tongue_winking_eye:

I try to recommend V whenever I have the opportunity. Last I think I recommended it to some guys at the sdf.org bboard.

However, I know from my experience surviving the browser- and OS-wars that choice of software is often a very personal matter, and there is little point in being that guy who keeps pushing their choice on others. People will use what they want and trying to change their opinion is often a futile exercise.

For example I've been using Total Commander for 20 years now. I often get people saying "well if you use TC, you should try alternative Y, it does X much better". But for me TC is so ingrained in how I use a computer, that I have absolutely no interest in spending time to learn any alternative. I might even check it out, then go "meh..."

Maybe I'm just getting old and set in my ways