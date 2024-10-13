Continue Support for Ad-blocking Extensions
NemoAnonymous
Continue support for ad-blocking extensions such as uBlock Origin that will be forcibly deprecated by Google
Google is pushing changes in the extension infrastructure, under the Manifest V3 changes, that will cause most adblockers such as uBlock Origin, NoScript, and more to stop functioning in a future version when they modify how extensions will work. See Google planning changes to Chrome that could break ad blockers
I realize this is deeper into the browser engine then Vivaldi typically wants to maintain, but this is critical functionality to many users of this browser and in-line with VIvaldi's privacy philosophy.
greybeard Ambassador
If it is possible, I fully agree. But if Chromium no longer supports this we may be "Up the Creek without an oar."
Maybe it would be a good idea to develop an adblocker that is installed in the OS not in the browser, in the style of AdMuncher, which unfortunately only exists for Wundows, or maybe Privoxy (OSS, Win, Linux).
This will also have the advantage that can not be discovered by the web pages,
@Catweazle I use this variant named AdGuard. It Installed in OS and works perfect.
Also, it is about moving the adblocker to the OS instead of installing an extension in the browser.
