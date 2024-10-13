Continue support for ad-blocking extensions such as uBlock Origin that will be forcibly deprecated by Google

Google is pushing changes in the extension infrastructure, under the Manifest V3 changes, that will cause most adblockers such as uBlock Origin, NoScript, and more to stop functioning in a future version when they modify how extensions will work. See Google planning changes to Chrome that could break ad blockers

I realize this is deeper into the browser engine then Vivaldi typically wants to maintain, but this is critical functionality to many users of this browser and in-line with VIvaldi's privacy philosophy.