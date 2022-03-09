Solved "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" message showing up on startup
A few days ago this problem started. Every time I start Vivaldi, this window saying to wait it to close shows up and I have to click the Force startup button to work. Browser works fine but since it's not regular and pretty annoying, I'd like to know how to fix it. Thanks in advance.
//MODEDIT: adjusted title, merged threads with similar issues
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Here's a list of different solutions to the "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" message showing up when starting Vivaldi, collected from the merged threads:
- Resetting Vivaldi profile (for instructions, please see: Full reset of Vivaldi):
Clean install seems to have solved the problem for now, when I uninstalled and kept the user configurations, issue came back. Hopefully issue won't come back. Thank you guys for the replies, if issue comes back I'll look for help again.
At the end the "clean profile, recover only the saved passwords via sync" solved the problem. Thanks for the support!
- Disabling 3rd-party software:
@jjvdgeer Reading this post again I just realised that we've moved to another VPN solution at some point so that might actually indicate that the VPN solution we used then may have been the cause then and since now using another solution (FortiClient) may have been a factor in the problem no longer appearing for me.
Uninstalled McAfee some days ago
Up to now, the issue disappeared...
For more solutions, please refer to the Troubleshooting issues guide.
Pesala Ambassador
@anjm18 How long did you wait after closing it before trying to restart it?
How many tabs/windows do you have open?
What is your Vivaldi version and Windows OS version?
Waiting time doesnt seem to matter, if I start after all night long or start an anon window while there's another regular open, both show up this message.
Same goes for number of tabs. I normally keep it to a maximum of 3 or 4 tabs and I dont open more than 2 windows.
Vivaldi version is 2.2.1388.37 and my OS is Windows 8.1
Pesala Ambassador
@anjm18 Some process is not closing down properly.
Windows Task Manager may give you some clue.
Shift+Escape while Vivaldi is running tells you more about each tab or extension process.
@Pesala Just checked Task Manager, seems like update_notifier and another 2 processes named only as vivaldi.exe are staying in execution even after closing browser. How can I tell which are the processes after I close browser?
mib2berlin
Hi, check vivaldi://settings > System > Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin When I follow vivaldi://setting, this directs me for the standard options from vivaldi, but I found a site that showed how to get where you told me by following chrome://settings/search#background. It was turned on, so I uncheked and issue keeps happening when I start it right before closing, so I'll close Vivaldi for a while and check if the issue keeps happening.
@mib2berlin Issue still happens even after waiting a while and I checked the option, it's still turned off. I'll try exporting my bookmarks, uninstall and making a clean install.
Clean install seems to have solved the problem for now, when I uninstalled and kept the user configurations, issue came back. Hopefully issue won't come back. Thank you guys for the replies, if issue comes back I'll look for help again.
mib2berlin
Wrong link, sorry.
No idea what happen on your system, may other user can help.
Cheers, mib
I have the same problem. No extensions active. But I noticed that the trouble comes out when Vivaldi starts lagging. When I press ctrl+t and see lags before opening a new tab, I can close Vivaldi, start it again and 100% get "Please wait for Vivaldi to close". Reinstalling the browser helps for a while. But after several days without any extensions it come out again.
When I reinstalled Windows and installed clean Vivaldi. It's still the same. I even tried on the other PC - still the same. Seems like some settings refer to this. Or some site that I visit regularly.
@zeleboba A reinstall of Vivaldi will not affect your performance.
A refresh of your profile will do so.
On my work PC I have Vivaldi running. I hibernate it when I'm not working. Lately (at least a few months) some time after I start using the PC again in the morning, I get a window saying 'Please wait for Vivaldi to close' and it restarts the browser. Why is this? It's annoying, because often it happens right in the middle of editing a jira issue or something.
I've long thought it had to do with me hibernating my PC, but today the restart happened 2 hours after starting and after some heavy Vivaldi usage, so I'm not so sure anymore.
Any way to disable this 'feature'?
I found another discussion about this window but that seemed to be in another context, when starting the browser. In my case it's not started, it usually runs all the time.
Cheers,
Jan-Jaap
@jjvdgeer , I can't confirm it. Maybe it's some extension that refuses to stop working? Test with all extensions disabled
-
A Former User
I don’t know if this will help you in any way (also coz you get this in the middle of a session), but try disabling continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed at
chrome://settings/system.
If I was to guess, I'd think you're running some kind of cleaner app (CCleaner?), which cleans stuff on a schedule and so needs to close Vivaldi to clean cache and cookies. Just a guess though...
Or it might be hibernation causing a weird bug in Vivaldi and triggering a restart. To confirm this try to disable hibernation (or don't use it) for a while and see if the problem goes away.
You could have a look at the Event Viewer at the time of the restart to maybe find some information on what causes Vivaldi to restart.
https://www.howtogeek.com/123646/htg-explains-what-the-windows-event-viewer-is-and-how-you-can-use-it/
-
I have only enabled hibernation to check this problem, but normally I always have it disabled, because this function in Windows often causes problems, depending on the program it belongs to, although in this case it worked well with Vivaldi.
In any case, with the SSD the time saving is minimal compared to shutdown or suspend.
You can save the sessions in Vivaldi, to have them at hand relaunching it
Komposten Translator
@Catweazle I have been hibernating my laptop on and off for years, and never had any issues with Vivaldi because of it (or Windows in general, except if I hibernate it for weeks on end without rebooting).
I haven't used Vivaldi 3.x on my laptop, though (mainly due to me not using my laptop much the last several months), so if @jjvdgeer's issue has started only in recent versions I can't speak for that.
Thanks for the input. (For some reason I didn't get notified about the replies, not in the spam folder either). I'll check some of the suggestions.
I don't have any active extensions (did have a specific one for work but it was disabled already). Not running CCleaner, but there is some kind of virus scanner so that might do something, not sure how it is configured. I'll check tomorrow in the event viewer if something seems to be running at the same time. Not really sure at what time it happened today.
BTW, @Catweazle, the reason I use hibernation is to save some energy and not missing context of what I'd been doing on my work PC. Speed of start up has nothing to do with it
Thanks.
For some reason I didn't get notified about the replies, not in the spam folder either
By default, this forums doesn't send email notifications for replies. You need to enable this yourself under user settings.
Let us know what you find out