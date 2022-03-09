On my work PC I have Vivaldi running. I hibernate it when I'm not working. Lately (at least a few months) some time after I start using the PC again in the morning, I get a window saying 'Please wait for Vivaldi to close' and it restarts the browser. Why is this? It's annoying, because often it happens right in the middle of editing a jira issue or something.

I've long thought it had to do with me hibernating my PC, but today the restart happened 2 hours after starting and after some heavy Vivaldi usage, so I'm not so sure anymore.

Any way to disable this 'feature'?

I found another discussion about this window but that seemed to be in another context, when starting the browser. In my case it's not started, it usually runs all the time.

Cheers,

Jan-Jaap