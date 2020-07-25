Adjustable Width & Height for Quick Command Dialog
Default width is too short for tab, history, & bookmark list, we need more width to display title & url to make sense of the information. My current CSS mod to fix this problem, it works with all window sizes:
.quick-command-container, .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div {min-width:86vw; cursor: auto;} .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div > div {max-width: 100% !important;} .quick-command-container .quick-command {cursor: pointer;}
IMHO it would be best if it's implemented with an adjuster at the bottom-right corner of the dialog to allow user customize it's width & height (included drop-down list) to fit each need & preferences.
Thanks.
EDIT: Alternative mod to hide the QC popup temporary to peek at the webpage https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/373426
I second and third that motion -- ever since the first personal computers we users have been stuck with small, narrow little dialog boxes, menus, info windows and entry panels. No choice but to live with whatever width or height the original programmer arbitrarily decided was "big enough". We can magnify the whole page of a browser with ease, but we're still stuck with these locked-down miserly little dialog boxes?
I think the optimal width and height would be about 80-90% of the window. And the background should be darkened with a semi-transparent color, so the dialog would get a much clearer focus.
Pesala Ambassador
The only way to go with this is to allow users to resize it, and to remember the last used size, just as we can do with the settings dialogue. The columns also need to be resizeable.
One size does not suit all.
@nekomajin If implemented it should be optional.
Also, what happen if user is using dark theme? won't that blend everything into dark colors?
I mod the QC dialog to be transparent when off focus so that i can take a peek at the background/website. It's useful when i want to compare current tab content with other stuff through QC.
Resizing - and moving - should be implemented but yeah, transparent effect should be optional as not everyone will like it.
(And this will avoid to have a mod to make it opaque again :P)
Can you share it? (in mod section). So I'll try it ^^
@dude99
I guess the transparency issue could be solved with a slider.
Pesala Ambassador
It would be nice if the dialog could be repositioned too, just like the Settings dialog.
Thank you for this very needed mod.
I added ..
min-height:50vh;
to your ..
.quick-command-container, .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div {min-width:50vw; min-height:50vh; cursor: auto;}
.. and the window is indeed taller but now the list starts to scroll when the mouse pointer is moved half way down the list.
Is it possible you could fix the strange scrolling behavior?
And I'm also wondering if you could reduce the spacing between the items? Then much more information would be displayed at once before the user needs to scroll the list
I have been trying to achieve the above, and can kind of get the mods to work in developer, but they don't stick in actual use.
Here's a video of the scrolling behavior.
https://www.screenpresso.com/=T6d6RI3IrtW1