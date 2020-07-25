Default width is too short for tab, history, & bookmark list, we need more width to display title & url to make sense of the information. My current CSS mod to fix this problem, it works with all window sizes:

.quick-command-container, .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div {min-width:86vw; cursor: auto;} .quick-command-container .quick-commands > div > div {max-width: 100% !important;} .quick-command-container .quick-command {cursor: pointer;}

IMHO it would be best if it's implemented with an adjuster at the bottom-right corner of the dialog to allow user customize it's width & height (included drop-down list) to fit each need & preferences.

Thanks.

EDIT: Alternative mod to hide the QC popup temporary to peek at the webpage https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/373426