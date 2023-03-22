UserScript/User Javascript/Greasemonkey support
-
My current Android browser of choice (Yuzu Browser) is so selected because I can use the same user javascript scripts I use on the desktop in a mobile browser. Whether or not Vivaldi for Android is useful for me would be almost entirely dependent on the presence or absence of this feature.
If it's possible to support extensions, that would obviously take care of this. But if that turns out not to be feasible, this would be appreciated regardless.
-
+1 for extension support!
-
It will be good if support for userscripts can be added.
-
UserScript support will add convenience and popularity to the VIVALDI mobile .
-
sbernecchia
any news on this?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We have added this request to the pipeline. Although the work hasn't started yet, our Mobile Team agreed that it's something that we'd like to have at one point.
-
notmalware
Please add extensions to Vivaldi mobile, like in Kiwi Browser
-
-
notmalware
@Hadden89 very sad
-
Greasemonkey support This should be an extension related function. The vivaldi team is progressing too slowly.