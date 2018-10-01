Best 404 pages
luetage Supporters Soprano
I just stumbled upon a nice 404 page and wanted to share it.
https://www.johnvey.com/features/deliciousdirector/
https://github.com/404 has a nice animation and octocat
A Former User
@lonm And you can drag images to search field
I won't say mine are the best but it's so rare I get to show them off!
Credit for the alteration on this comic panel goes to the late Daniel Wrona who was better known to most as klappersacks on Tumblr or The FPDA on Flickr.
This one is for my online oldies radio station so it's the record player that makes it appropriate...yes, there's a record player in the picture if you'll get your eyes off the other things.
@lonm said in Best 404 pages:
https://github.com/404 has a nice animation and octocat
Nice, made with PBB
This one
http://nouveller.com/404/
Also very nice this one
Turn on the flash
http://proteys.info/404/ or http://kvartirakrasivo.ru/404/index.php
On the forum player «Aimp» there is a topic Ашипка 404
Sutil
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Warning, probably some NSFW in there, it's B3ta after all
luetage Supporters Soprano
I can’t believe this topic is 2 years old, damn. Worst of all my 404 page from OP doesn’t 404 anymore o0
NOT 404, but easy to reach with Vivaldi
Pesala Ambassador
Market Watch
Hang in there!
Flickr's panda is pretty good too, though that's more like a 500 page.
Impressive this one
Sorry, we couldn’t complete your search for:
“HOT NAKED GOATS FROLICKING IN BUTTER”
Also nice Gamespot with a Dungeon Crawler