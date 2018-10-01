I won't say mine are the best but it's so rare I get to show them off!

Credit for the alteration on this comic panel goes to the late Daniel Wrona who was better known to most as klappersacks on Tumblr or The FPDA on Flickr.

https://kohoso.us/404

This one is for my online oldies radio station so it's the record player that makes it appropriate...yes, there's a record player in the picture if you'll get your eyes off the other things.

https://kohosoradio66.com/404