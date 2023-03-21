Hello @ALL,

I am very new to this community and to the ambassador program. And because this is my first post I want to say "Hello" to everybody in advance!

I am working with Vivaldi on a daily professional basis as a solution architect for a company that builds automation solutions for the graphical industry.

Our browser-based software needs to deal with a lot of concurrently opened tabs (see screenshot below).

There are 3 tabs named "Flow"...and this is a simple example. To have the opportunity to rename single tabs (not stacks!) would prevent a lot of

interruptions and would guarantee a smoother workflow. I fully agree with @Pesala who remarked that creating extra stacks just to be able to rename

them is overhead that should be prevented.

Of course there are some plugin for this like "Simple Tab Renamer" that - in my case - does a really good job. BUT: I am a big fan of native integrated

feature that allows me to drop extensions and plugins. IMHO the less plugins you use, the better and saver it is!

This may sound like an unspectacular feature, but a lot of private/professional users would benefit from it!