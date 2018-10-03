I would like an option to:

Cycle through tabs, but skip past any ones that are hibernated.

The only way to reload a hibernated tab is to use the mouse to click it.

Clicking a group of hibernated tabs only activates the first tab in the group - each must be individually activated.

Scenario:

I have many tabs

Some tabs are active and pinned (which keeps them to the left)

Some tabs are grouped and hibernated, but not pinned

Some tabs are active and some are in groups

I switch tabs using tab cycling. I.e. with Right-Click+Scroll or with Ctrl+Tab

I cycle in the tab strip order

Example:

The tab strip looks like this:

[pin A] [hibernated group B (4 tabs)] [active tab C] [active group D] [active tab E]

I am at A. I press Ctrl+Tab. I should arrive at C

I am at C. I press Ctrl+Shift+Tab. I should arrive at A

I manually click B. Now B is not hibernated. and I am at the first tab in the group B.

I am at B[0]. I press Ctrl+Shift+Tab. I should arrive at A.

I am at A. I press Ctrl+Tab. I should arrive at B[0].

I am at B[0]. I press Ctrl+Tab. I should arrive at C.

Why this option would be an improvement

When you use a shortcut to cycle through tabs, it will automatically reload any hibernated tabs.

If I have some tab pinned at the left, some hibernated stuff in the middle, and then all my active tabs, I need a quick way to get from my active tabs to the pin.

My options are: