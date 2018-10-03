Skip Hibernated Tabs when Cycling until Click Activation
-
I would like an option to:
Cycle through tabs, but skip past any ones that are hibernated.
The only way to reload a hibernated tab is to use the mouse to click it.
Clicking a group of hibernated tabs only activates the first tab in the group - each must be individually activated.
Scenario:
- I have many tabs
- Some tabs are active and pinned (which keeps them to the left)
- Some tabs are grouped and hibernated, but not pinned
- Some tabs are active and some are in groups
- I switch tabs using tab cycling. I.e. with Right-Click+Scroll or with Ctrl+Tab
- I cycle in the tab strip order
Example:
The tab strip looks like this:
[pin A] [hibernated group B (4 tabs)] [active tab C] [active group D] [active tab E]
I am at A. I press Ctrl+Tab. I should arrive at C
I am at C. I press Ctrl+Shift+Tab. I should arrive at A
I manually click B. Now B is not hibernated. and I am at the first tab in the group B.
I am at B[0]. I press Ctrl+Shift+Tab. I should arrive at A.
I am at A. I press Ctrl+Tab. I should arrive at B[0].
I am at B[0]. I press Ctrl+Tab. I should arrive at C.
Why this option would be an improvement
When you use a shortcut to cycle through tabs, it will automatically reload any hibernated tabs.
If I have some tab pinned at the left, some hibernated stuff in the middle, and then all my active tabs, I need a quick way to get from my active tabs to the pin.
My options are:
- Cycle forward to the end of the tabs, wrap around, and then be at the beginning. This is not great if I have many tabs to go through. This option would let me get there immediately.
- If I want to get to the pin, I use the mouse to click it. This is not great as it defeats the purpose of using a shortcut - namely to avoid having to go to the tab strip and look for tabs to activate.
- If you have lots and lots of tabs, and use hibernation to save on memory, you can use tab cycling to quickly switch between your current active tasks without having to worry about reordering your hibernated tabs to keep them out of the way.
-
Maybe integrate this in a 2-step-option:
- Do not auto-load hybernated tabs without explicit refresh
- Skip hybernated tabs on cycling (step 1 must be active to enable)
to still allow predictable fixed scroll distance when cycling between tabs.
-
-
megamorphg
Is there an extension that can accomplish this? We all probably have similar use case.
Currently only Sidebery of Firefox can skip hibernated/suspended tabs and also grouped tabs (it'll activate but not auto-expand).
I feel like Sidebery is several years ahead of where Vivaldi is at in this tab tree department and is the main reason I've been on Firefox...
-
@megamorphg said in Skip Hibernated Tabs when Cycling until Click Activation:
Currently only Sidebery of Firefox can skip hibernated/suspended tabs and also grouped tabs
No, also FF's TreeStyleTab AddOn can do this.
Vivaldi really roooooly needs TST/Sidebery functionality.
-
I have the opposite problem.
I use Tab Suspender. Sometimes not all the icons of those suspended tabs load when starting up Vivaldi. Clicking a tab (still suspended and wont unsuspend unless I click the main area of that tab) restores the icon.
But when you have over 100 tabs open and many of them need to be clicked, it gets annoying. So I thought there must be a way to go from tab to the next and so forth. CTRL + Tab should do that but no it's skipping all the suspended tabs.
edit:
I figured something out. At the Tab settings page under Tab Cycling there are two settings:
- Cycle recently used
- Cycle in tab order (this one just goes down the line regardless of suspension)
Using 'cycle in tab order' isn't ideal though as at other times I want to be able to go to the previously selected tab (I even customized some buttons for that purpose). It's kinda dumb that it's set up so that it's either one or the other. Imo you should be able to either cycle all the tabs of use a different method to only 'cycle recently used'.
-
@endemion
Hi, some user report issues with tab suspender like many other Chrome extensions.
If I use the tab hibernation of Vivaldi click a tab is loading and Ctrl+Tab is working too.
Vivaldi 6.7 have now Memory Saver, it hibernate tabs on usage or time.
If you organize tabs in workspaces you can hibernate inactive workspaces.
This are may workarounds but extensions change Vivaldi's own UI like tab management will never work as in other Chromium browser.
-
@mib2berlin
I'm still on 6.6, does 6.7 give you any decent controls over tab suspension? I mean for one I wouldn't want tabs to automatically unsuspend just by selecting them. Also when you close and reopen Vivaldi suspended tabs should still be suspended to prevent Vivaldi from reloading all the tabs at once which slows down things a lot (not that tab suspender is doing all that great at that front lately).
-
@endemion
Except of the Memory Saver no, if you click on a tab it reload.
You can only hover over a tab to see the preview, if enabled.
Not loading tabs at start is there for a long time in Settings > Appearance > Lazy Load.
-
@mib2berlin
I just updated to 6.7. Before that I disabled Tab Suspender. Well it now takes like more than 10 min for Vivaldi to become usable. I'm on a 12600K with 32GB of RAM not exactly a weak system. I'm pretty disappointed with the native suspension implementation en though it does seem to do the lazy load thing better than before. Well maybe, just maybe it's initial slowness due to transfer of one suspender to the next so I'll see for a wile how things go. Fingers crossed one less extension is always a good thing (automatic loading of selected tabs is doable).
-
@endemion
Did you check the Lazy setting? Don't disable it.
I can work with 1000 tabs and Vivaldi start in a few seconds, specs in my signature.
-
@mib2berlin
(this is the second time I'm typing this as Vivaldi pulled the whole system in an unresponsive "freeze" (first Vivaldi, then the explorer, the rest))
Lazy load is on, always has been. I've been noticing slowdowns ever since I opened a third Vivaldi window. First with Tab Suspender still on I noticed that the PC coming out of sleep mode wasn't immediately ready to go. Now without Tab Suspender, well I already mentioned the whole system becoming unresponsive. Before that pages not really loading or taking minutes to do so. Lots of weird behavior. Maybe Vivaldi isn't all that good at handling multiple windows especially when one or more are filled with a great many tabs?
I just had to do a hard reset (button) to get things working again. I noticed the edge of the screen turning red. That was part of this LG app for controlling your screen. The only new thing I installed recently so just in case I removed that (don't really need it, those settings can also be accessed though the screen itself).
Guess I'll have to see how things'll go for a wile.