Multiple Simultaneous Searches Using Nicknames
karel.ulman
Hi, imagine pls this:
I want to buy something e. g. Zotac computer. I have created several searches with nicknames for my favourite stores so now I write "am zotac" [enter] - Amazon with search opens, new tab, "eb zotac" [enter] - ebay with search opens etc.
Is possible to allow more nicknames to one search (e. g. comma separated) and allow same nickname for more searches to create "search group"? I imagine I will write "shps zotac" and browser will find all searches contain "shps" nickname and will open more tabs with searched keyword (zotac) at once (amazon, ebay...).
Thanks for good browser
This would be useful. I was actually just going to make a feature request for this very thing.
karel.ulman
@karel-ulman
It can be useful for download searches, movie searches (imdb, subtitles, reviews) etc.
aderitobonito
I already felt the need of having something like this some time ago, specially to have more than one available keyword for the same search engine, like the following example:
- Defining a search engine with
ico, icon, vectoras its triggering keyword would allow me to search for an icon on FlatIcon either using the prefix
ico,
icon, or
vector. This, in my particular case, results useful when I forget the exact keyword I set for a search engine and I try to use the one I think I'd set if I would set it now or if I'm searching for something while working on different work contexts (example: if I'm looking for a PNG icon to put on a folder on my desktop, I'd use
icon, but if I need a vectorial icon for my apps, I search for
vector, although I'm using the same site for my purpose). In short, this feature is something like synonym keywords.
- Defining a search engine with
karel.ulman
@aderitobonito
I think it is more than that. I will try to explain it more detail:
Settings:
Search 1:
https://www.sbazar.cz/hledej/%s
nickname: sb, bazary
Search 2:
https://www.bazos.cz/search.php?hledat=%s&rubriky=www&hlokalita=&humkreis=25&cenaod=&cenado=&Submit=Hledat&kitx=ano
nickname: baz, bazary
Search 3:
https://aukro.cz/vysledky-vyhledavani?text=%s
nickname: au, bazary
Practice usage:
Query: au lcd
Result: https://aukro.cz/vysledky-vyhledavani?text=lcd
Query: sb lcd
Result: https://www.sbazar.cz/hledej/lcd
Till now it is normal (more nicknames for one search, but normal - one opened page).
Query: bazary lcd
Result(tab1): https://www.sbazar.cz/hledej/lcd
Result(tab2): https://www.bazos.cz/search.php?hledat=lcd&rubriky=www&hlokalita=&humkreis=25&cenaod=&cenado=&Submit=Hledat&kitx=ano
Result(tab3): https://aukro.cz/vysledky-vyhledavani?text=lcd
Whole group is available in tabs for easy reading.
For your picture example you can define more picture servers (findicon.com, FlatIcon...) and search through all by one (shared) nickname.
So more nicknames for one search (if you can't remember right nickname) is only sideeffect :).
aderitobonito
@karel-ulman I think I understand. In short, it would be allowing multiple keywords/nicknames for the same search engine, as well as allowing the same keyword/nickname to be used on multiple search engines, right? With that, we could make a search in various sites at once with just a single query on the search bar, opening those sites in their own tabs, as you said. You explained it very well.
I would indeed want to have this on my everyday browser, which is Vivaldi.
I made the same request in the 'Feature Requests' thread for Vivaldi v.14. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/22411/feature-requests-for-vivaldi-1-14/817
Since Vivaldi is aimed at 'power users' this would be a great addition.
On a daily basis, and often multiple times in the same day, I find myself typing 'sa query...' copying it, hitting enter, then opening a new tab, pasting, changing 'sa' to 'sb', and then hitting enter again. 'sa' and 'sb' being example search engine nicknames. 'sa,sb query...' would significantly improve productivity. Comma separated with no whitespace allowed would make for v. easy parsing at the developers end. Clearly more than 2 search engines nicknames should also be allowed, e.g. 'sa,sb,sc,sd query...'
Search engine groups would also be great, i.e. the ability to preset multiple search engines to search under a single nickname.
It would be useful if the search engine nicknames could be used in the search bar as well as in the address bar.
So, how to show the results ? With opening new tab for each search engines or with automaticaly a stack ?
The answer is not obvious and surely this is different for each case, look some possibilities :
1-new tabs opening for each one
This let you free for easily manipulate each one independantly, but, this would become annoying if a lot tabs appears among a heavy tab chain.
2-Using Stack
This allows to manipulate all searches as only one tab
3-Using Stack with predefined tiling
4-Let User's will to activate the stack or not
according to what he wants to search with the multiple search : this would be some special character added (like a star) to the nicknames to make the two cases.
-
When browsing the web, I try to use multiple search engines for my research.
Although the shortcut feature by using the letters is good it is also slow. I was wondering if there is an option to use the implanted tiling and use multiple search engines at once.
So, for example;
If I type in 'Vivaldi' in the address, it automatically opens a tiled tab (or tiled separated tabs) with 3 commonly used search engines, or whichever the user sets up.
So, it should look something like this:
So, to summarize it
- While searching for something in the address bar, use multiple search engines at once
- When using this feature, use the tiling function of Vivaldi to present everything in one page (group them as one tab or multiple tabs)
- Let the user chooses which and how many search engines he wants to use (for example: only google, or Bing and Duckduckgo, or all mentioned)
- Maybe let the user set it up as a key combination, like Ctrl + Enter (I know it’s used already for .com)
Thanks for reading and high regards
Jason
Pesala Ambassador
Nearly Identical request merged and moved to Address Bar category, which is where searches are done
It would be nice to automate the process as suggested, but it's not hard to do manually.
- Type keyword 1 <search string> , Press Shift Enter
- Type keyword 2 <search string> , Press Shift Enter
- Type keyword 3 <search string> , Press Shift Enter
Then select the tabs and tile them or stack them.
The idea in the OP to use comma delimiters might work.
w, g, d Vivaldi would open three tabs with search results from Wikipedia, Google, and DuckDuckGo respectively. If they were tiled automatically that would be useful in most cases. With four or more Tile to Grid should be the default.
-
UncaughtException
This would be great to have. I have just switched to Vivaldi after being a long time Firefox/Pale Moon user, and the Foobar extension performed this nicely. If you're shopping for a bargain on a particular item, you can make use of this feature to hit your favorite 5 or 6 shopping sites to find out who has the item for the lowest price. It's extremely helpful.
-
Please add the ability to search multiple search engines at once. This can be done via one of these methods...
[METHOD 1]
Ability to assign a secondary nickname per search engine and allow duplicate nicknames, to let us search multiple search engines at once. Perhaps even allow a 3rd and 4th nickname, to let users reuse the same search engine across different search groups. This method is the simplest but will only work with nicknames, not the search field.
[METHOD 2]
Ability to add multiple search engines per search engine. This method will also work for the search field, because using nicknames is not required. It will also give us more control over the tab opening order of the search engines.
Ideally, both methods should be implemented to give us maximum flexibility and control.
When opening tabs for multiple search engines at once, please make them open in new background tabs by default. This will make the behavior be consistent with middle clicking a folder of bookmarks. It will also help maintain the tab opening order of the search engines.
[bug reported VB-58765]
-
Pesala Ambassador
this request goes beyond nicknames and includes the search field.
a metasearch engine is not the same. we want to use our own groups of search engines for various things, such as dictionary, shopping, etc. note that "search engines" also means other site's search engines, such as when you search at dictionary.com, amazon.com, etc.
-
Dr.Flay Translator
What you want is something like this
https://searx.me/preferences#tab_engine
but configurable in the browser prefs.
You can host your own custom instance with all your own custom search services, though obviously that is a lot more than the average user can do.
this request is about adding the ability to batch open searches that we have already set in vivaldi.
-
I absolutely love this suggestion. I think this could also create some additional search revenue for Vivaldi, because I commonly want to search something on DuckDuckGo, but I know it is not in the "strong" areas of DDG search, so I use Google right away. However It would be very useful for me to have the DDG for comparison or for some extra results which Google sometimes filters out (due to censorship, or just low rank etc.).
Also for instance searching DDG + Startpage would be awesome.
I support the idea of having the search results in the vertically tiled tabs as suggested by @jklauser
-
@TsunamiZ this is my top request since Vivaldi exists. In Chrome, I use this amazing extension but unfortunatelly it doesn't work in Vivaldi.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/custom-search-engine/kelahdmegihhooaelnaahkeggodajdjf/
-
I second this request!
In addition, I'd like the search results to be optionally automatically tiled.