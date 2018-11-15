Please add the ability to search multiple search engines at once. This can be done via one of these methods...

[METHOD 1]

Ability to assign a secondary nickname per search engine and allow duplicate nicknames, to let us search multiple search engines at once. Perhaps even allow a 3rd and 4th nickname, to let users reuse the same search engine across different search groups. This method is the simplest but will only work with nicknames, not the search field.

[METHOD 2]

Ability to add multiple search engines per search engine. This method will also work for the search field, because using nicknames is not required. It will also give us more control over the tab opening order of the search engines.

Ideally, both methods should be implemented to give us maximum flexibility and control.

When opening tabs for multiple search engines at once, please make them open in new background tabs by default. This will make the behavior be consistent with middle clicking a folder of bookmarks. It will also help maintain the tab opening order of the search engines.

[bug reported VB-58765]