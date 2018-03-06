I support this feature, and would just add some meat to its bones.

Suppose you have selected the option to always have 2 tab rows, then the top row shows your stacks and the bottom row shows its children. (Thus if you open just one new tab on it's own, you automatically get a new stack with 1 child).

Now when you work, it's as if you have different working environments. Suppose Stack1 is about a new phone you are thinking of buying and stack2 is about some research you are doing on fitness. When you are in Stack1 and open a new tab, you want it to automatically become a child of that stack, and so on.

What we are talking about is domains, or scope, or realms or something like that. We are talking about forking to new domains of operation because it makes everything so much simpler to define walls then operate within those walls. We do the same thing with userids. Imagine what it would be like if members of a family all used the same userid on a PC?

What I'm getting at is not just that there should be an option to switch tabs just within a stack, but that we should think of stacks and their children as a strict hierarchical 2-d structure of operation - and create features accordingly.

If I make make another walk down memory lane, remember when browsers before did not have tabs, and how inconvenient that was? Then we got tabs and it was like being let out of prison. Except that now , its as if we are in a chaotic library, with all the books there, but located all over the place.

Then stacks come along and now we can organise our library of books (tabs) into sections (stacks) and operate within them in a peaceful and orderly manner.

p.s. for the avoidance of doubt, ctl-pgup and ctl-pgdn do not navigate within a stack; and nor do ctl-tab and ctl-shift-tab, the conventional tab switching keys.