I agree that it would be a huge benefit to Vivaldi users, especially those who have switched from Firefox 56 and earlier, to have multirow tabs. Those who routinely keep a lot of tabs open and would appreciate this feature tremendously. Being able to see multiple rows of tabs at once allows users to quickly find what they need among their open tabs.

Currently, tabs reduce their width to the point where it's hard to find pages you need. Grouping helps, but you still have to remember what's in your group and where it is.

Requested settings:

--- Select between Shrinking Tabs (current), Scrolling Tabs, and Multi-row Tabs

--- Hide the tab bar (Never, Unless hovering, When only one tab is open)

--- Position (Top/Bottom)

--- Minimum Tab Width

--- Max Number of Rows to Display

--- Allow Pinned Tabs to Scroll (yes/no)

--- Enable Smooth Scroll (yes/no)

Something like this would be a start:



This feature was one part of the very popular TabMixPlus extension which was disabled by Firefox 57+ Quantum when they eliminated XUL functionality.

An example result would look something like:



Looking around online, some developers are working on an extension update and posted some temporary solutions here:

http://tabmixplus.org/forum/viewtopic.php?f=8&t=19956