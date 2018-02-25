I strongly support this feature request.

To respond to Pesala: it's not a matter of two hands vs one, it's a matter of keeping hands on home row. On my most frequently used keyboards (mostly laptops), the arrow keys are really inconvenient to reach if I'm browsing using mostly the keyboard (e.g. using vimium j/k to scroll).

Note that this feature request only asks for the ability to bind other keys (aside/along with arrow keys) to navigate and select, not for the default to change. (I personally want to Tab down through the list, not Ctrl+n. I guess if you really need to keep Tab to switch between text entry field and the list, maybe j/k could work within the list.)

The customisability of Vivaldi is what led me to switch, and I'm somewhat surprised that custom key shortcuts for the Quick Command menu isn't already supported.