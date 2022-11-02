@Totto If you insist on this "Vivaldi brand torrent client", I will have no problem with it as long as it's a separate process/app (or .exe) just like the infamously resilient update_notifier.exe.

My bottom line is the active torrent(s) mustn't be affected by the browser in anyway, especially even when the browser is shutdown/crashed/freeze - all active torrent(s) must remain running reliably in the background 24/7. Else, it's pretty much an useless additional feature to Vivaldi, because it will be just like Opera's torrent client which keep failing at finishing any torrent download (without error) whenever the browser become unstable for whatever reason.

But if it's a separated process torrent client, then it would be no different than other specialized torrent client on the market, except it's not as feature rich & capable... Then we might as well just settled with the best available option instead of wasting time & resources to recreate a wheel that's not as good as those already been done before it. LOL

IMHO what Vivaldi really need is an integrated & easy to configure MIME types settings GUI. This will allow even a noob to setup Vivaldi to handle magnet/torrent/whatever protocol link with any 3rd party apps that can handle 'em. This is an ancient request with almost 200 upvotes: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/188799 that's more useful & important than a Vivaldi brand torrent client.