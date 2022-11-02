Torrents Download Support
It would be nice to have torrent download support.
Yeah, I agree. A simple torrents client would be awesome. I don't think that a complete one that would impact on the browser weight would be good though. Just a basic torrents client.
Nightmaresama
Brave Browser supports downloading torrents but I don't like that one because it downloads the entire file on the ram first. Means the size of file you can download is limited by the amount of ram you have. Vivaldi could make things differently however.
I would downvote this idea if I can. I'm not against torrent, but web browser just can't be a good torrent manager because it's not practical for torrent usage.
Chromium browser are RAM hungry beast, thus you don't want to keep it running when it's not needed, but you will need to keep it running 24/7 if you use it for torrent. So in practice you will stuck with a lot of RAM allocated to a web browser that you are not using 24/7, but can't get rid of it when you need more RAM because of torrent. LOL
When browser freeze/crash, say goodbye to your unfinished torrent, or worst it will corrupt the torrent file & spread it across the swam. Also, a lot of bittorrent client will blacklist browser's torrent client because they deem it to be a leecher client (rightly so).
I never encounter a decent torrent manager build into any web browser, never! So why bloated the browser with more half ass feature that doesn't work properly when you can have a dedicated app that can do everything you need from torrent manager? It's just another app sitting silently in the background, it's un-intrusive, light weight, feature rich, & far more reliable than a web browser in handling torrent.
@dude99 When you DL a torrent file approx. once a month century it's nice to have..!
@Totto If you insist on this "Vivaldi brand torrent client", I will have no problem with it as long as it's a separate process/app (or .exe) just like the infamously resilient update_notifier.exe.
My bottom line is the active torrent(s) mustn't be affected by the browser in anyway, especially even when the browser is shutdown/crashed/freeze - all active torrent(s) must remain running reliably in the background 24/7. Else, it's pretty much an useless additional feature to Vivaldi, because it will be just like Opera's torrent client which keep failing at finishing any torrent download (without error) whenever the browser become unstable for whatever reason.
But if it's a separated process torrent client, then it would be no different than other specialized torrent client on the market, except it's not as feature rich & capable... Then we might as well just settled with the best available option instead of wasting time & resources to recreate a wheel that's not as good as those already been done before it. LOL
IMHO what Vivaldi really need is an integrated & easy to configure MIME types settings GUI. This will allow even a noob to setup Vivaldi to handle magnet/torrent/whatever protocol link with any 3rd party apps that can handle 'em. This is an ancient request with almost 200 upvotes: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/188799 that's more useful & important than a Vivaldi brand torrent client.
CummingCowGirl
EXACTLY all Chrome browsers should already have this just like all Firefox based browsers do.