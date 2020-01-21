Allow Extensions to work with Web Panels
Currently, Web Panels seem to ignore/be ignored by extensions that would normally interact with website. For instance, uBlock Origin won't block any ad when opening a website in a web panel.
Thus, it'd be welcomed to allow Extensions to work with Web Panels.
yes.aravind Translator
Yes, but with an option to turn it off. I currently use it for extension-free browsing.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
To be more specific, some extensions work in web panels.
freedomfries
Tampermonkey doesn't work in web panels either though Violentmonkey does.
Some websites I use often but can't stay logged into, would be nice as web panels. Since I can't use LastPass with them, it's easier to just create a new tab and then tile with the other tab I use at the same time.
I tried to make myself an extension which would block certain sites from working at certain times of day, to prevent myself becoming distracted.
It works. But only in tabs. And my main distractions were in panels to begin with.
To be more specific about what works and doesnt:
Attempting to block a chrome webRequest with this filter:
types: [ "main_frame", "sub_frame" ]
fails in a panel, but succeeds in a tab.
If that filter isn't in place, background resources won't load in a panel, but any static HTML in a panel will still load. This is a decent enough solution for my needs, but it's not exactly clean.
My guess is that extensions can't access the main request of a page because the context it is in isn't the context of a tab, but is in the context of another extensions. Specifically, the "vivaldi browser" extension, so unless an extension had a specific permission to access that it would fail. The background resources that I mentioned could be blocked are evidently happening in a tab-like context which allows them to be blocked.
So it would be nice to see this fixed one day.
I like to use web panels for things like messenger, instagram etc. I also like to use KeePass and the extension Kee to remember and automate username and password functionality. I hope this feature gets added soon so I can start using those web panels again without hassle!
Also, the default password manager doesn't work in web panels so there's no stopgap workaround either.
TheNorsePantheon
The way this should work, in my opinion, is to have a checkbox in each extension's settings right below "Allow in incognito" for "Allow in webpanel".
I only really want my password manager to work in my webpanels. I don't need anything else.
I think having this functionnality as an option for each extension is a great idea. It's been 3 years and still this feature would be greatly appreciated I think.
thisusernameisavaible
agreed. I use Duolingo in my vivaldi panel and allowance to use dark mode using an extension will really help my eyes and me to learn Japanese better
Folgore101
Hi, while we wait for this request to be implemented, you can try using this mod Zoom, Find in Page & other actions in Web Panels
The user put a gif to see how it works, if you just have to use dark mode it should solve your problem.
I was about to request this. This needs to be added!
@bedoncity Currently I use a chrome-extension to hide the discord channel bar when the window is small, so it would allow me to use Discord as a web panel.
I would love to see the password manager working in web panels, too. It is so annoying to type my credentials all the time on websites that does not log me in automatically.
In my opinion web panels should work just like the normal tabs with all browser functionality including password management, extensions, cookie management, etc.
cybernikos
I second this.
Hello,
Any news on this ?
Thanks !
Upvoted !
One of my use cases would be using ublock origin to customize the display (removing elements so only the essentials remain in the web panel).
enmanueljordan Ambassador
This was working in 2022, now since January this year, the extensions are not working for me in the panels.
-
I wish this would work, many sites have sidebars etc that take up too much space in the webpanel, using an adblocker to disable these elements would allow for many more useable webpanels.
I spent several hours trying to figure out if this was possible. I would really like to not be blinded by websites like messenger.com that don't offer a dark mode.