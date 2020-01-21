I tried to make myself an extension which would block certain sites from working at certain times of day, to prevent myself becoming distracted.

It works. But only in tabs. And my main distractions were in panels to begin with.

To be more specific about what works and doesnt:

Attempting to block a chrome webRequest with this filter:

types: [ "main_frame", "sub_frame" ]

fails in a panel, but succeeds in a tab.

If that filter isn't in place, background resources won't load in a panel, but any static HTML in a panel will still load. This is a decent enough solution for my needs, but it's not exactly clean.

My guess is that extensions can't access the main request of a page because the context it is in isn't the context of a tab, but is in the context of another extensions. Specifically, the "vivaldi browser" extension, so unless an extension had a specific permission to access that it would fail. The background resources that I mentioned could be blocked are evidently happening in a tab-like context which allows them to be blocked.

So it would be nice to see this fixed one day.