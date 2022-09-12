Setting to Mute Tabs by Default
-
TyrianMollusk
A setting under "Tab Muting" to default all tabs to muted state, unless manually un-muted.
-
This is currently available in future versions of chrome, and will end up in Vivaldi in a version or two. I can currently see such settings in the latest snapshot at
chrome://settings/content/sound.
There is still some discrepancy between the chrome content settings and vivaldi's settings page though, but the functionality will soon be there.
-
TorvaFirmus
@lonm said in Setting to Mute Tabs by Default:
chrome://settings/content/sound.
In my opinion, this setting should not be hidden in vivaldi://settings/content/sound, but instead be on the vivaldi://settings/tabs/ configuration page so that it can easily be set by all users.
-
-
StefanMacz
this appears now to be the default behaviour and it's really annoying me. This should be an easily user adjustable OPTION not a pre-set decision to suit someone else's taste.
I just started up tab in YouTube music and clicked PLAY to hear....
....nothing.
I go to enable the audio in the tab and the mute icon has disappeared to be replaced by the red YouTube Music logo so I have to keep dancing my mouse pointer around the tab until the de-mute icon become accessible again so I can finally hear the flippin' music. (That's the polite version of what I'm thinking).
If was a constantly disappearing -x- close icon on tabs that was a nightmare to operate in Opera that was the final straw which caused me to uninstall Opera.
I do hope this 'tabs always open by default as muted', with an elusive, vanishing de-mute icon isn't going to provoke a similar response for Vivaldi.
-
StefanMacz
@StefanMacz ok, so playing around I entered
chrome://settings/content/sound
and set the "sites can play sound" to enabled which has resolved the issue which was annoying me, but his kind of begs the question....
...what does the "Play All Audio" option of "Mute Tab Audio" within settings actually do - if it doesn't de-mute audio for tabs ?
Is it like the button that had to be pressed every 108 minutes in Lost where nobody knew what exactly it did ? Is it just there because there has to BE a button. ?? ;p