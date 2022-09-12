this appears now to be the default behaviour and it's really annoying me. This should be an easily user adjustable OPTION not a pre-set decision to suit someone else's taste.

I just started up tab in YouTube music and clicked PLAY to hear....

....nothing.

I go to enable the audio in the tab and the mute icon has disappeared to be replaced by the red YouTube Music logo so I have to keep dancing my mouse pointer around the tab until the de-mute icon become accessible again so I can finally hear the flippin' music. (That's the polite version of what I'm thinking).

If was a constantly disappearing -x- close icon on tabs that was a nightmare to operate in Opera that was the final straw which caused me to uninstall Opera.

I do hope this 'tabs always open by default as muted', with an elusive, vanishing de-mute icon isn't going to provoke a similar response for Vivaldi.