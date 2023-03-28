Autocomplete Root Domain before Subdomain
NemoAnonymous
Whenever I type a URL into the address bar, autocomplete based on history invariably completes to a subpage of a URL instead of the root domain. Typically I want to go to the root domain instead, but there is no good way to get just that portion of the URL. So if you have previously gone to http://foo.bar/wiki/somepage.html, I'd like the auto complete to suggest http://foo.bar/ first then, if I type more, continue expanding it.
Dear God, I second this complaint. This behavior is weirdly annoying. If there's a workaround, I'd be interested for sure.
TyrianMollusk
Having a key (typically Tab) to skip to the next chunk in the suggestion would do a lot for this kind of thing.
sascha.pampus
Not exactly the same thing, but I'd not only second this request, but also add that autocomplete should ignore the protocol I use in order to access a page.
Example: If I type "h" I always see a big list of completely random suggestions, only because I access them via http. Providing an option to exclude the protocol in use from autocompletion would be very neat. In most cases this should be http or https anyway.
Improvement: only fill in the non-ambigous part for multiple matches.
If you ever visited the top level page for a domain this would automatically be the first match (includes the requested feature).
Going to the end of suggested urls is already done via standard
Endkey.
Example input and url match:
f
o
r→ https://forum. (multiple forum sites in bookmarks/history)
End
v→ https://forum.vivaldi.com/ (vivaldi forum, top level)
End
t→ https://forum.vivaldi.com/topic/ (vivaldi forum topics)
End
2
4→ select entry via cursor keys
Return
Not what is requested here, but a tip to work around the problem.
Go to https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world/us_and_canada
Then Ctrl+Click on the URL to go up to a parent folder:
Ctrl+Click to go to the Root Folder
matiasmovie
I think good idea is Two-step accept address autocomplete.
Please vote for it.
@pafflick the title my be a little bit misleading, but I think the description in the initial post sounds relatively close to the current autocomplete change?
@becm said in Autocomplete Root Domain before Subdomain:
autocomplete
This is what is most logical, and I have it turned on, but it's still autocompleting a bookmark first in the address bar.
I type in "face" into the address bar, and then there's a bookmark of someone's profile that is autopopulated in there, so if I hit enter, it goes to this person's profile which is extremely annoying.
I used to always type "twi" for ex. and it would expand to twitter.com and I hit enter..
now it doesn't expand domains at all. Even though that's turned on .. I don't get it.