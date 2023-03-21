@Ornorm It's good that Vivaldi looks at the description when searching (and I have been using that for years.) The problem is exactly what you noticed - that using multiple tags in a search is treated as one long tag/string and not as independent attributes. I need to be able to search for umbrella AND policy (in whatever order they were entered - possibly with other tags in between them) and not get results for umbrella AND rain (which I also need to be able to search for on another occasion.)

I can't remember the exact order of tags to enter on a new bookmark or search, and even if there were a drop-down list of existing tags to choose from, it would still force me to know now what I will want to search for in the future - which is impractical and very limiting.

I don't use Firefox any more and don't personally care about importing tags from it (although it's still a great idea). What I need now is a way to convert my comma delimited tags from my description fields into real tags implemented in Vivaldi.

I didn't think I was going to have to wait so many years for what I view as a major usability enhancement so I kept adding my "tags" that way so I wouldn't have to start tagging from scratch when the feature arrived. Even now, there is no indication that this will be implemented although there are over sixty votes to prove I'm not the only one who wants this feature.

Real tags add attributes to bookmarks. Attributes are unique/independent by nature (although they can be hierarchically related). They need to be separate entities to be fully functional.