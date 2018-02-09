Drop-down bookmarks menu button on the Address Bar
Drop-down bookmarks menu button on the Address Bar
NemoAnonymous
Why not use the bookmarks toolbar and place most of your bookmarks there?
I don't like the bookmarks toolbar, it occupies a vertical space.
Pesala Ambassador
It is also not convenient to have all of your bookmarks on the Bookmarks Bar if you do use it. A cascading menu gives very quick access to less frequently used bookmarks without changing the web page.
In Opera 12.18 I use the shortcut Alt+B to show the Bookmarks Menu, which is shown in the centre of the window if the Browser Menu Bar is disabled. Access keys then give quick access to any bookmark, e.g. Alt+B, T, S, M, M to open the first book of the Majjhimanikāya as illustrated below.
NemoAnonymous
@pesala
The Bookmark's toolbar does hold folders and they can cascade (folder, sub-folder, level 3 folder, etc.) so it's very easy to have all of your bookmarks there, even if you have a huge collection. In fact you can have several 'root' folders side by side in the toolbar to organize your bookmarks however you wish.
@Stardust
Fair enough that you don't want to use the vertical space. For me, with all the various buttons, extensions, search, and, of course, the address bar that bar is getting very crowded for me. That's why I thought I would provide an alternative idea. The nice thing about Vivaldi is they like to give you choice, not one size fits all!
kurevska_registracia
BTW i created mod with similiar funcionality.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24849/bookmarks-in-address-bar-mod
Please add a button for "bookmarks" on the address bar, which shows a drop down menu of our bookmarks like the horizontal menu. It is a good alternate option of accessing bookmarks, for users who prefer to hide the horizontal menu and the bookmarks bar to save screen space.
[bug reported VB-57640]
I'm all for this. Please implement this suggestion ASAP. Thanks.
Yep!
I am waiting for this button since 2018
4 years is way too long.
I was expected that there would be more upvotes for this Feature Request
@Stardust - LOL! Funny GIF. I mean, @jon should be willing to hear directly from users. That's what effective bosses do. They take the discussion straight to consumers and figure out useful feedback together to make everyone happy. Nothing wrong with me tagging @jon here, though I wish he'd put priority on fixing that godawful, in-your-face bug involving the Windows 7 border showing up on startup before disappearing. Very visually disconcerting. Anyway, yes. They ought to add a button for drop-down bookmarks next to the address bar. That would make complete sense. Bar none.
@Omnimaxus you have to know that "Windows 7 support ended on January 14, 2020" so it's not anyone business anymore. Get over it and install at least win10, if not 11.
Continue lamenting there are problems in unsupported OSes which nobody cares about anymore is not a wise choice.
@iAN-CooG Especially as chromium could decide to pull out the plug to win7 soon or later (
I'd say not before 2025)
Well, there are a lot Feature Requests, so imagine if everybody start tagging him
though I wish he'd put priority on fixing that godawful, in-your-face bug involving the Windows 7 border showing up on startup before disappearing.
I noticed that too on Windows 11, but this is offtopic. Have you bugreported it?
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
PoooMukkel
I'm also here for voting this feature request. I don't like the panel where all the bookmarks are in. I'm hiding this panel. But it would be great to be able to put a bookmarks icon into the address bar. Please!
mib2berlin Soprano
@PoooMukkel
Hi, may I miss understand but this is already in the file menu:
So one mouse movement more than a button but you can move the Bookmarks entry on top of the file menu if you like.
Cheers, mib
PoooMukkel
Good catch. But I prefer an icon.
Actually, I'm testing out some extensions. Maybe I'll find a matching icon for my address bar.
-
Would love to have an old school bookmark button. With the ability to add, and remove buttons in the toolbar I would think it should be easy to implement an additional button that just servs as an alt+b. I understand you can hit menu, and bookmarks, and alt+b of course. But my preference for accessing bookmarks after nearly 30 years of web browsing is just a traditional bookmark button from an address/toolbar.
Pesala Ambassador
@Dead4Me Whether you use the Horizontal Menu or the Button Menu, Alt+B alone is sufficient to bring up the Bookmarks Menu. If you have disabled it, you may need to re-enable Settings, Keyboard:Alt Key for Main Menu