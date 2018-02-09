@pesala

The Bookmark's toolbar does hold folders and they can cascade (folder, sub-folder, level 3 folder, etc.) so it's very easy to have all of your bookmarks there, even if you have a huge collection. In fact you can have several 'root' folders side by side in the toolbar to organize your bookmarks however you wish.

@Stardust

Fair enough that you don't want to use the vertical space. For me, with all the various buttons, extensions, search, and, of course, the address bar that bar is getting very crowded for me. That's why I thought I would provide an alternative idea. The nice thing about Vivaldi is they like to give you choice, not one size fits all!