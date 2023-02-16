@Nekomajin Yes, it's easier for the user, and a huge mass of coding for the developers - because in order to generate a searchable PDF from a web page, one basically needs to write an entire free-standing PDF app and then incorporate it into the browser. Opera, with over 200 coders, can afford this. At the moment, Vivaldi cannot. This is the sort of thing I see coming to Vivaldi well down the line. In the meantime, I make do as needed.

One of the vendors from whom I buy inexpensive, high-quality and efficient software has been working on a PDF app for six years. It's been available to purchase for four years, and this year began to actually be of pretty good quality. PDF apps are a bear to code.