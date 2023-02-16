We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Save Webpage as PDF
-
Ability to right click and save a webpage as pdf, similar to that found in Opera.
-
duarte.framos
File > Print > PDF Printer
-
Or, File/Print/(select printer)Save as PDF.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
To be frank, the output from Opera is much better.
-
@ayespy
Opera has a new feature to save the page to PDF as it is visible on the screen, without using any CSS for printing. Basically it's a screenshot, but with editable text components. I think the OP requested this feature.
-
@duarte-framos I'd rather have a simpler process which is right click and click save to pdf. Fast and easy. Sometime ctrl+p takes huge amounts of time to load the page preview among other things.
-
fbinnzhivko
Save as PDF. is must to have like a option.
-
Why even use these proprietary formats like PDF? Start to move away to FOSS and remove the prisons you're desiring to control you,
-
@uhm "PDF was standardized as an open format, ISO 32000, in 2008, and no longer requires any royalties for its implementation"
um.... please verify Your knowledge before posting
-
The great advantage of Opera's "save as pdf" is that - like no other browser or add-on - it saves without breaking the pages.
I'm migrating from Opera to Vivaldi and this is the only feature that is not yet 100%
-
@TowerBR I take page captures from within Vivaldi and, if needed, convert the captured pages, totally unbroken, to PDF. And except for ridiculously long pages, that's the whole scrollable page.
-
@Ayespy
How do you keep the text?
-
@Nekomajin Run it through OCR if I need text.
-
@Ayespy
Isn't it easier to have it in one step?
This feature is one of the few good stuff left in Opera.
-
@Nekomajin Yes, it's easier for the user, and a huge mass of coding for the developers - because in order to generate a searchable PDF from a web page, one basically needs to write an entire free-standing PDF app and then incorporate it into the browser. Opera, with over 200 coders, can afford this. At the moment, Vivaldi cannot. This is the sort of thing I see coming to Vivaldi well down the line. In the meantime, I make do as needed.
One of the vendors from whom I buy inexpensive, high-quality and efficient software has been working on a PDF app for six years. It's been available to purchase for four years, and this year began to actually be of pretty good quality. PDF apps are a bear to code.
-
So, for now, the only way is to keep saving the pages with the same old breaks ...
In the end, Vivaldi, even without it, is still much better than Opera.
-
@TowerBR Saving direct to PDF does reformat the page, and does not preserve editable text.
However, saving a capture of the page, converting it to PDF and OCR'ing the PDF gives one an unbroken page with searchable/editable text.
-
@Ayespy
There are dozens of HTML -> PDF converters on the internet. I don't say it's an easy task, and I don't even say it's top priority, but it's a very handy feature.
-
sverx Ambassador
Capture > Full Page > Save as PDF.
(It's a feature request of course, I'm not saying it's there...)