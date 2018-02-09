Show Tab and Address Bar in Fullscreen by Hovering at Top of Screen
kurevska_registracia
I would prefer to overlay these bars over page.
Pressing Ctrl+F11 in fullscreen mode could disable this feature.
Pesala Ambassador
Not what you want, but he latest snapshots allow the URL Field to be shown in fullscreen mode with the Focus Address Field Shortcut (F8 or Ctrl L).
Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb on Win 10 64-bit • Snapshot 1.15.1094.3 (64-bit)
Pesala Ambassador
The latest snapshot allows toolbars to be shown in fullscreen mode by using shortcuts, but not yet by hovering the mouse cursor.
Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb on Win 10 64-bit • Snapshot 1.15.1111.3 (64-bit)
neltherion
This is a great request... I hope they implement it soon...
This is a great feature and another one in Yandex browser I love. It makes navigating fun. I suggest the devs look at yandex's implementation for some inspiration.
fuller1754
Yeah. This is an old IE feature, and I always thought it was the right way to do fullscreen. Lets you access the controls without exiting fullscreen.
fuller1754
@Dakingof Speaking of, I think Yandex is a pretty nice browser, and I can't understand why it (and Opera for that matter) doesn't have more market share.
@fuller1754 it's nice, but I do find it a bit slow. They have some really nice features tho, like, secured wifi(encryption while on unsecured wifi even on https disabled sites). I really do love their full screen implementation. It's so nice to be able to move my mouse to the top of my screen and have the tabs/adress bar pop out so that I don't have to exist full screen or remember which Ctrl+# my tab is on in order to switch to the tab I want. It is one of the best features I've seen in a browser and really hope vivaldi will implement it soon. Beautifully done.
I would love to have this feature implemented. Life is so much more beautiful full screen :-).
I noticed that also Firefox also has this requested feature. In a somewhat nervous way though. My preference would be to do it in a similar manner as how the task bar pops up: in a relatively quick movement and leaving the rest untouched. Firefox moves, unlike Yandex, the whole page down when hovering over the top, I don't see the point of that.
I also noticed that MS Edge allows to show the auto-hidden Windows task bar when in Full Screen and Chrome, Opera and FF do not, like Vivaldi.
Ideally all these options would be customisable, of course. I would be very happy to become part of a team getting that to work, yet not in a technical way.
Can we please get this? It's my favorite feature in Firefox. I tried a Chrome extension that is supposed to do this, but it isn't working for me. The extension is called Tab Revolution: https://www.addictivetips.com/web/how-to-view-tabs-in-full-screen-mode-in-chrome/
Upvoted yours as well.
thanks
Upvoted.
First noticed this when looking at the clock and seeing my actual OS clock at the same place below.
Vivaldi's UI is good enough that I could just use it while ignoring the OS bar, thus using fullscreen with UI.
ChuckableNerd
This seems like such a simple idea that should already be in the browser.
Please add this in
Upvoted. Really hope this feature will be implemented!
GTStevenson
@kurevska_registracia I'd also love this feature, I hope it's being considered
AllenCyborg
Please do consider implementing it. It'd also be nice if the Tabbar popped down when changing tabs with keyboard shortcuts.