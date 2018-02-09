I would love to have this feature implemented. Life is so much more beautiful full screen :-).

I noticed that also Firefox also has this requested feature. In a somewhat nervous way though. My preference would be to do it in a similar manner as how the task bar pops up: in a relatively quick movement and leaving the rest untouched. Firefox moves, unlike Yandex, the whole page down when hovering over the top, I don't see the point of that.

I also noticed that MS Edge allows to show the auto-hidden Windows task bar when in Full Screen and Chrome, Opera and FF do not, like Vivaldi.

Ideally all these options would be customisable, of course. I would be very happy to become part of a team getting that to work, yet not in a technical way.