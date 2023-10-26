Against, generally.

I think it is quite a nuisance that anything typed in the address bar should be interpreted as anything else than an address or a shortcut. A shortcut might be a bookmark or a search engine shortcut. Anyone with only half a mind about privacy would probably not want the browser to send arbitrary address bar input to whatever search engine is registered as default.

If searching directly is needed and the one to three letters for the search engine shortcut is too much hassle to type, I'd suggest the (aptly named) search bar, which is quite exactly what I understand phil056 is talking about. Mind you, this is called search bar.

For those who absolutely cannot afford the additional space to show the search bar (hint: maybe try showing the search bar and hide the address bar?) there might be an option do enable "searching from address bar" in the settings already, which enables searching for whatever is entered into the address bar...

Anyway, please do not make searching from address bar default (or is it?) - for privacy reasons (only send input to search engine if explicitly instructed by using a shortcut) and for networking reasons - Opera handled local hostnames quite fine...

(PS: sending typed into to whatever search enging for getting suggestions is quite identical to sending input for a direct search, so my arguments apply just as well. Enter (e.g.) "g blabla" to get Google suggestions...)