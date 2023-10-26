Solved Allow hiding the search command from address bar dropdown
Please remove the "search search engine" entry from the dropdown under the address bar and go directly to suggestions when typing into the address bar.
This text is useless since already typed in the address bar and it systematically adds an additional down keystroke each time you want to get to the search suggestions ...
Also, often you use the suggestion as an "autocomplete" and continue typing to get to the final search suggestion you want, so again, unnecessary keystrokes.
Thanks
//MODEDIT: Edited title & clarified the request
pafflick Vivaldi Team
You can either disable "Search / Go To" or move "Search Suggestions" to the top of the Drop-Down Menu Priority list to achieve this.
Pesala Ambassador
Have you tried using a different default search engine like DuckDuckGo?
@pesala I dont think the issue is with using other SEs, ddg works fine with the nick 'd'; the issue is:
Even I find it very annoying to go down two clicks and I think the first match is unnecessary for most of us; maybe some need it, but for the majority of us who love the search-from-bookmarks-and-history feature this is pointless.
I doubt very many users use this middle click thingy but they could be given an option for this ?
Pesala Ambassador
@rojaviv Other search engines do not show the suggestions. Middle-click does nothing.
@phil056 Your title could be misleading to some. This issue affects any SE, not only google.
So if you default is DDG, it will say 'Search DDG' instead.
Instead it can be "Search 'Any Search Engine'" to get more attention ?
As option could be ok.
If one has a lot of search engines with similar keywords could be useful to see that "search with".
A better title for the request would be "option to hide 'search with' in urlbar when suggestions are on"
Isn't this quite redundant (and annoying)?
If I type something and hit "enter" it searches which does the same as "down + enter".Search in Addressbar.
But unfortunately then you cant search in the addressbar... duh
Is there any reason for this field at all?
I support this feature request. Please make it so that with a single arrow down key press I select the first search suggestion (as it is in any other browser). It's quite annoying to press two times the arrow down key in order to get to the suggestions.
Against, generally.
I think it is quite a nuisance that anything typed in the address bar should be interpreted as anything else than an address or a shortcut. A shortcut might be a bookmark or a search engine shortcut. Anyone with only half a mind about privacy would probably not want the browser to send arbitrary address bar input to whatever search engine is registered as default.
If searching directly is needed and the one to three letters for the search engine shortcut is too much hassle to type, I'd suggest the (aptly named) search bar, which is quite exactly what I understand phil056 is talking about. Mind you, this is called search bar.
For those who absolutely cannot afford the additional space to show the search bar (hint: maybe try showing the search bar and hide the address bar?) there might be an option do enable "searching from address bar" in the settings already, which enables searching for whatever is entered into the address bar...
Anyway, please do not make searching from address bar default (or is it?) - for privacy reasons (only send input to search engine if explicitly instructed by using a shortcut) and for networking reasons - Opera handled local hostnames quite fine...
(PS: sending typed into to whatever search enging for getting suggestions is quite identical to sending input for a direct search, so my arguments apply just as well. Enter (e.g.) "g blabla" to get Google suggestions...)
Just like to ask if there's any progress being done here? Is it by now possible to remove that line?
@ckdot Not yet. Sorry.
It's been a while and I like to ask again if there's a chance this feature will come soon. Is there anything I could do to speed up the progress?
I think that line is superfluous and it bothers me that I always have to press down key twice to jump to the first suggessted address.
Pesala Ambassador
@ckdot No, it is not likely to come soon. Feature requests that are tagged as IN PROGRESS are more likely to come before others.
Upvoted.
I've been looking to mod this for some time but couldn't find the code in common.css that refers to it. Can't use inspect as right-click causes the dropdown to disappear.
For the average user it's a good addition so they can clearly see that they're choosing a search option.
But i'm with the OP that it's pointless extra button presses that don't offer anything to those that understand what they're doing. For me i know that if i'm typing into the address bar, it'll be a full URL, or part thereof to find in the typed history/bookmarks, if what i want doesn't show up then it's a search.
Should this ever be implemented in the browser, it needs to be an option. As already mentioned people who have many search engines like this to be certain they have used the correct shortcut. People who want to remove this can do so right now by making a mod.
@7twenty said in Address Bar Search: Remove "Search Google":
Can't use inspect as right-click causes the dropdown to disappear.
Set a break point & use the inspect tool from dev tools, that's how you get transient UI elements to remain visible in both the UI & code.
-
@bonetone said in Address Bar Search: Remove "Search Google":
As already mentioned people who have many search engines like this to be certain they have used the correct shortcut
The search site favicon shows in the address bar when you use a nickname, so it's really only duplicating the same that's in the address bar. The only extra thing it offers is the header "Search XXXX", which might be worthwhile for some, but it's somewhat superfluous given how it works.
As with a lot of features that could quite possibly be a quickly added solution, the dev's would only need to add an extra option of "Include Search" in the Address field drop down menu settings.
@bonetone said in Address Bar Search: Remove "Search Google":
Set a break point & use the inspect tool from dev tools, that's how you get transient UI elements to remain visible in both the UI & code.
Thanks for that. Figured it out.
.OmniDropdown-Collection:first-child{ display: none; }
-
@7twenty said in Address Bar Search: Remove "Search Google":
The search site favicon shows in the address bar when you use a nickname, so it's really only duplicating the same that's in the address bar. The only extra thing it offers is the header "Search XXXX", which might be worthwhile for some, but it's somewhat superfluous given how it works.
Nah, it's still important to indicate which search "engine" is being used (I suppose I should have used quotes in the first post). Since users can create their own search engines, there is no guarantee that there will be an associated favicon -- I have some search "engines" that don't have them -- so it's neither duplication nor superfluous.
As with a lot of features that could quite possibly be a quickly added solution, the dev's would only need to add an extra option of "Include Search" in the Address field drop down menu settings.
Yeah, I'm fine with it being added, just wanted to reiterate the importance of the information in the dropdown and that it should be an option since the request isn't in the Settings category for feature requests.
@bonetone said in Address Bar Search: Remove "Search Google":
Set a break point & use the inspect tool from dev tools, that's how you get transient UI elements to remain visible in both the UI & code.
Thanks for that. Figured it out.
.OmniDropdown-Collection:first-child{ display: none; }
Awesome! I'm glad you guys have a working mod now. Don't know if you have already, but maybe post it in the Modifications category & tag the OP, even if he hasn't logged in since the start of the thread maybe he'll get an email notification and can add it to his config.
-
Thanks for your answers.
I didn't know that Vivaldi is able to be modified by mods.
Sadly the provided CSS mod is not solving the issue that you need to press the arrow down key twice to select the first suggestion.
Probably there's a chance to solve that issue by some JS mod. I did a quick try but my browser.html changes did not have any effect. But thanks for the info.
Still I'd say it would be a good idea to just remove that line by default (or provide an option) - if the default search engine is used. Other browsers are doing it like that too.
-
@ckdot said in Address Bar Search: Remove "Search Google":
Sadly the provided CSS mod is not solving the issue that you need to press the arrow down key twice to select the first suggestion.
That's because the first down arrow is removing the autocomplete. If you type a term, let's say "drop" it autocompletes to drop.com. Hitting enter now goes to that address, it doesn't search. Hitting the down arrow and then enter searches the default search engine for drop. Hitting the down arrow twice then goes to whatever you have enabled to display in the dropdown.
However, I figure that if you want a single arrow down to go to some list item, all you would have to do is set that list to be first in the dropdown order in the CSS. Just inspect the dropdown list that you want to be first and then set it's order to be first in the CSS. Doing it this way you could move the Search Engine item below whatever you want it to be below and still have it.
-
Actually, there is a deeper bug in here, unrelated to the Search Engine thing... I'm doing some investigation and will file it later tonight. I'll tag you when I do so you can see what's up, but the down arrow thing is unrelated to search, it's far more general. Once this bug is fixed, your CSS should probably work as expected.