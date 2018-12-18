Show Link Info as a Tooltip
-
If i'm hovering over a link I would like to be given immediate feedback of what it is I'm about to click. It would be nice to have the option of making this appear next to the mouse cursor rather than in a ticker at the bottom of the page.
-
On my 1200x1600 pixel primary monitor, the tooltip in the status bar is usually a long way from the URL over which my mouse cursor is hovering.
This small improvement would be helpful, especially for checking links that might be dodgy.
-
The traditional design's intention is showing title in tooltip & url in the statusbar, but I agree with @LonM to make it easier to the eye flow by included URL inside the tooltip, especially for link without any title.
Options should be something like this:
- Alternate between Title & URL display every 500ms.
- Both at once (Huge tooltip)
These options would be great for setup with disabled statusbar.
-
I think that old Opera had this info in tooltips - or maybe it was an add-on that I had? Tooltips are usually popping up showing the alt-text of images or links, but I can't remember a problem with that on Opera Presto....
It took me a while to get used to looking for the link address in the status bar at the bottom. It's okay-ish now, but I think I would turn on an option to use tooltips for that.
-
Now that I have the Status Bar hidden, this feature would be even more useful.
-
barbudo2005
At least with this code you can change its position and aspect:
#webview-container ~ .StatusInfo {bottom: 35px !important; left: 50px !important;} .StatusInfo-Content {font-size. 14px !important;}
-
@barbudo2005 Thanks for trying, but that is worse than just showing the Status Info at the bottom of the page.