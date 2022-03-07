Changing icons with CSS / part II
aka the svg strikes back!
original thread / part I
I've been running a custom home button ever since I first messed with changing icons, yesterday's update broke it and I thought why not give it another shot. After searching the web I found out it is indeed possible to exchange the svg path directly with css, without using any background image, which has several advantages:
- independent from theme color
- no extra animation necessary
- far less code
This means we could potentially create whole icon packs for Vivaldi without too much effort. Example for home button:
/* Changing Buttons version 2021.9.0 https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/155310 Changes home and trash button svgs. Many more examples in linked topic. */ .UrlBar button[title="Go to homepage"] svg path { d: path( "M 4 6 h 18 v 2.5 h -3.5 v 11.5 h -2.5 v -9.5 h -6 v 9.5 h -2.5 v -11.5 h -3.5 Z" ); } .toggle-trash.button-toolbar button svg path { d: path("M 6.5 8 h13 v2 h-13 Z M 6.5 12 h13 v2 h-13 Z M 9 16 h8 v2 h-8 Z"); }
That could be useful. Thanks @luetage
@luetage The path are like vector coordinates for drawing the button or load an url? After squircle, I'll call that button sthomehenge
@Hadden89 Coordinates, the path is being drawn.
@Hadden89 said in Changing icons with CSS / part II:
I'll call that button sthomehenge
That's not too far off. It's a gate. In my opinion more logical than a house, but maybe that's just me
I've been looking at improving/exchanging the trash can, and I noticed the area is called sync and trash. Looks like we are getting a sync button besides our trash button.
Hamburger menu
#titlebar > button > span.application-icon > svg path, #titlebar > button > span.vivaldi-v > svg path { d: path('M0 2.2h18V4H0zm0 5.9999998h18v1.8H0zM0 14.2h18V16H0z'); }
New tab button
#tabs-container .newtab svg path { d: path('M15 9a1 1 0 0 1-1 1h-4v4a1 1 0 0 1-2 0v-4H4a1 1 0 0 1 0-2h4V4a1 1 0 0 1 2 0v4h4a1 1 0 0 1 1 1z'); }
@luetage Shshshshhhhhhh!
@sjudenim Cool stuff, the collection is growing.
Btw, do you know how to calculate paths to scale them for different sizes in different places? Or do we just need to make them anew?
I know that you can use
transformto resize things but I don't like the results.
https://css-tricks.com/almanac/properties/t/transform/
Maybe it's possible to set the
widthand
heightusing viewport (
vwand
vh) instead of
px. I've done this to resize video players on websites to dynamically adjust the player to the window size, something scaling can't do. And since svg files have viewports, you can give it a try.
https://css-tricks.com/viewport-sized-typography/
@sjudenim Scaling is already what Vivaldi does when you click on a button, you have to play around with the thickness of your image to make it look good. The viewbox doesn't change your path, it only defines the space available, and if your path is bigger or too small then it stays that way, it crops your image? I don't know.
What I was getting at was more like following:
You have a viewbox of 20/20 and a rectangle of M 5 5 h10 v10 h-10 Z -- how do you make the svg half the size when the viewbox stays the same? In this example it is very simple of course, but I'm wondering if there is some formula for complicated shapes. Or do we really just have to scale the svg till it fits?
Yes, I wasn't referencing the viewbox, only treating the svg as a scalable image after the fact.
Is this what you mean?
"The viewBox isn't the height of the container, it's the size of your drawing. Define your viewBox to be 100 units in width, then define your rect to be 10 units. After that, however large you scale the SVG, the rect will be 10% the width of the image.."
http://jsfiddle.net/Thyti/8KVtU/452/
Otherwise, I don't know of any formula
good luck
Also, I was fooling around with some different things for the closed tabs trash bin but didn't like any of them, so I settled on something simple
#tabs-container > div.trash > button > svg path { d: path('m2 7c-1.105 0-2 0.895-2 2s0.895 2 2 2 2-0.895 2-2-0.895-2-2-2zm14 0c-1.105 0-2 0.895-2 2s0.895 2 2 2 2-0.895 2-2-0.895-2-2-2zm-7 0c-1.105 0-2 0.895-2 2s0.895 2 2 2 2-0.895 2-2-0.895-2-2-2z'); } #tabs-container > div.trash > button > svg { opacity: 4; }
I've redone the window group buttons too since being on Windows h8 has some real ugly ones, I made them Win10 style but have run into a snag. Vivaldi is adding a
fillto the close button. How can I remove the fill without losing the svg image in the process?
I've tried
fill: noneand
fill:transparentwith no luck. If I use a fill colour, then the image will be locked to that and not adapt to the themes.
Your code doesn't work for me personally.
I used
.button-tabbar.toggle-trash svg pathinstead when I messed with it. The trash button is very strange, it has a
gelement, with a transform: translate which makes everything whacky. I looked around for ideas for the trash button, the Opera design is better than the Vivaldi one, but I don't like it too much either.
And about the fill, hmm, I can't test it because I'm on osx. But can't you make the fill the background color of your theme with the variable, as an ugly workaround? Or you could fill it with a rgba color with opacity of zero.
-
Using any colour on it locks it to that colour which sometimes works with
var(--colorFg)but not always. Using rgba gives the same result as
transparent, which removes the svg from sight. Thanks for the suggestions though
Normally I just look at the css in Dev Tools but the trash had a bunch of odd things going on. So I used Copy selector instead to get that
@sjudenim I tried around with my home button now.
fill: none;works as expected, if you then do
stroke: #fd3563;, you get just the colored outline.
I guess my only option is to remove it directly from the
common.css
deleted post
Where is the difference? Do you mean there are 2 Vivaldi logos, that are being loaded depending on your theme settings?
-
