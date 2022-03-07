@sjudenim Scaling is already what Vivaldi does when you click on a button, you have to play around with the thickness of your image to make it look good. The viewbox doesn't change your path, it only defines the space available, and if your path is bigger or too small then it stays that way, it crops your image? I don't know.

What I was getting at was more like following:

You have a viewbox of 20/20 and a rectangle of M 5 5 h10 v10 h-10 Z -- how do you make the svg half the size when the viewbox stays the same? In this example it is very simple of course, but I'm wondering if there is some formula for complicated shapes. Or do we really just have to scale the svg till it fits?