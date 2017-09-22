@michaldybczak said in Global menu in Plasma/KDE:

If Chrome/Chromium has it, I can imagine, this shouldn't be impossible.

While basically nothing is impossible when it comes to programming, it is quite an effort to add it to Vivaldi because the UI is built completely different from Chrom(e|ium) because it is built almost entirely based on React, meaning JavaScript, which injects an additional layer of abstraction.

Benefit: It allows to add all the features that make Vivaldi special.

Disadvantage: It is much harder to do mimic a real native look and even harder to do a full OS integration because that would mean hacking the core. The Devs try to avoid that as far as possible because they want to stick as close as possible to the original core for faster updates if security fixes come out. Core hacks need to be re-implemented and tested to avoid side effects, which takes a lot time.

As long as the team is this small, it is quite unlikely that they can afford to do a deeper integration into the different operating systems - and even less in different desktop environments.