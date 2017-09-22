Global menu in Plasma/KDE via traditional menu option
-
michaldybczak
I noticed that Vivaldi, unlike Chrome or Chromium doesn't send menu to global menu in Plasma/KDE. Would it be possible to have workable global menu when using system native decorations?
If Chrome/Chromium has it, I can imagine, this shouldn't be impossible. I heavily use mac style desktop setup and global menus are essential for me. I would like to use Vivaldi as a main browser, but lack of this feature holds me up. Aside of that, Vivaldi is awesome :).
-
This has been requested numerous times, for both Unity, and KDE, going back as far as two years ago, so somehow I doubt it'll ever happen.
-
Thanks for the info.
It would be nice to have all features in one browser but for now chrome/chromium seems to be the best integrated with Plasma.
In reality, this feature is not essential or pressing, because Vivaldi menu is visible after clicking V logo, so it's fairly easy accessible, but I like consistent experience of well integrated environment. It's certainly a nice polish and a pro feature.
-
QuHno Translator
@michaldybczak said in Global menu in Plasma/KDE:
If Chrome/Chromium has it, I can imagine, this shouldn't be impossible.
While basically nothing is impossible when it comes to programming, it is quite an effort to add it to Vivaldi because the UI is built completely different from Chrom(e|ium) because it is built almost entirely based on React, meaning JavaScript, which injects an additional layer of abstraction.
Benefit: It allows to add all the features that make Vivaldi special.
Disadvantage: It is much harder to do mimic a real native look and even harder to do a full OS integration because that would mean hacking the core. The Devs try to avoid that as far as possible because they want to stick as close as possible to the original core for faster updates if security fixes come out. Core hacks need to be re-implemented and tested to avoid side effects, which takes a lot time.
As long as the team is this small, it is quite unlikely that they can afford to do a deeper integration into the different operating systems - and even less in different desktop environments.
-
Thank you all for the information. I use on daily basis at least 3-4 browsers and vivaldi is one of them anyway no matter with or without global menu.
-
I'm reopening this topic because lately Vivaldi introduced feature: one can switch between vivaldi icon and regular menu bar.
I hoped to see global menus when switch to traditional menu but no, not yet. I thought that because of menu is structured and hidden behind icon, so not presented in traditional way, it's not possible to easy export menus. Now this obstacle seems to be out of the way.
My question is: is it now really easier now to make menu bar compatible with Plasma/KDE global menus (like chrome/chromium does) or is it still not realistic?
If it's easier, would be adding that Plasma global menu compatibility on the table?
-
Any update?
It will be great if I can hide the icon and only have global menu
-
Hi Vivaldi Team. I have a simple question. Why do you keep ignoring this request from numerous users? Especially when it comes to a simple thing which is present in all known Chromium based browsers (and all known Chromium based software) by default. Are you guys sure it is the best strategy to expand the user base and beat Chrome/Firefox/Whatever on the market? If yes, then good luck!
-
@guigirl there is dozens of requests in different languages on this forum - i checked it by myself and you are welcome to check it as well. Try to use Google Site Search tools, it's really helpful thing.
Back to the point: all mature and proper software should respect the OS it is running on, so this feature is not really a thing that should be requested even once, it should be built-in from the first day the browser exists. Especially considering the fact it is running on Chromium which provides for you all you need by default.
-
Regarding to the picture below it is possible to implement.
Taken from this thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/23156/global-menus-on-linux-kde
-
I am on Xfce but have the same thing: menus only show when devtools are open.
-
@code3 that proves only one thing: no need to make double effort to implement this menu for each known Linux DE, unlike they say.
-
Hi Suport!! any update for the Topic?
-
cararetoalonso
Gostaria muito de usar o Vivaldi, mas essa falta de integração com o desktop plasma, principalmente com o menu global deixa muito a desejar.