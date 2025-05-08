500px.com not loading in Vivaldi – 'failed to fetch' error (works in other browsers)
-
griecheaufsee
Hi everyone,
I’m experiencing an issue where 500px.com won’t load in Vivaldi. When I try to access the site, either directly or via Google search results, I only see "failed to fetch" in the top left corner. However, the website works perfectly fine in Microsoft Edge and on my mobile device.
Here’s what I’ve tried so far, without success:
- Restarted Vivaldi and performed a hard reload (Ctrl+Shift+R)
- Updated Vivaldi to the latest version
- Cleared cache and cookies (for all time)
- Disabled all extensions, including ad blockers and privacy tools
- Turned off Vivaldi’s built-in tracker and ad blocker for 500px.com
- Changed the user agent to Chrome/Edge
- Tried on a second PC with a fresh Vivaldi installation (same issue)
- Other Chromium-based browsers (like Chrome) do not have this problem.
Is anyone else experiencing this issue or does anyone have an idea what could be causing it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks in advance!
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@griecheaufsee The site works in the 7.4 Snapshot (based on Chromium 136), which makes me think the site is blocking Chromium 134-based clients like Vivaldi 7.3 (where I got a 403 HTTP error).
You will have to talk to them about fixing that.
-
griecheaufsee
@yngve Thanks for the quick and helpful response. Appreciated! I will contact the 500px-support.
-
@yngve Yep. I tried with ModHeader extension to spoof the ua-ch with chrome 136 and it worked.
"Chromium";v="136","Not:A-Brand";v="24","Google Chrome";v="136"