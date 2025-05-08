Hi everyone,

I’m experiencing an issue where 500px.com won’t load in Vivaldi. When I try to access the site, either directly or via Google search results, I only see "failed to fetch" in the top left corner. However, the website works perfectly fine in Microsoft Edge and on my mobile device.

Here’s what I’ve tried so far, without success:

Restarted Vivaldi and performed a hard reload (Ctrl+Shift+R)

Updated Vivaldi to the latest version

Cleared cache and cookies (for all time)

Disabled all extensions, including ad blockers and privacy tools

Turned off Vivaldi’s built-in tracker and ad blocker for 500px.com

Changed the user agent to Chrome/Edge

Tried on a second PC with a fresh Vivaldi installation (same issue)

Other Chromium-based browsers (like Chrome) do not have this problem.

Is anyone else experiencing this issue or does anyone have an idea what could be causing it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks in advance!