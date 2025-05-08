I've been using Vivaldi for a few days on my Macs and iOS and so far really liking it. One occasional issue I've had on both my iPhone and iPad is when I open a new tab and type the first letter in the search bar, the app completely freezes for like 15 seconds. After that when I type the 2nd letter, same thing happens. Closing that tab and force quitting the app doesn't fix it. I have to close all tabs and everything is good for a while.

Any ideas on what could be causing this?