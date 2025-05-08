App freezes when typing in new tab search bar
-
I've been using Vivaldi for a few days on my Macs and iOS and so far really liking it. One occasional issue I've had on both my iPhone and iPad is when I open a new tab and type the first letter in the search bar, the app completely freezes for like 15 seconds. After that when I type the 2nd letter, same thing happens. Closing that tab and force quitting the app doesn't fix it. I have to close all tabs and everything is good for a while.
Any ideas on what could be causing this?
-
Disable all extensions, restart bowser, and try new tab search.
-
@rbjolly said in App freezes when typing in new tab search bar:
Disable all extensions, restart bowser, and try new tab search.
This is a fresh install and I didn't install any extensions. Can you install extensions on iOS mobile devices?
-
@msuiter Oops! Sorry. Morning cobwebs still in effect. I had something similar happen in Linux desktop but when typing search, the entire browser would crash. I never found a solution for that particular install though it is working on my current Linux desktop. Maybe turn off ad blocking/tracking in the browser and see if that helps, but really can't see how it can.