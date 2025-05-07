Fault in 'Preferences' > ctrl+c doesn't work anymore
Since a couple of days the ctrl+c command doesn't work anymore. Copying some text only works with the right-mouse button.
When working with Vivaldi as a guest the ctrl+c works fine so it has something to do with my profile.
I restored my profile and also then the ctrl+c works fine but I have to restore so much manually that I 're-installed' my previous one with the ctrl+c issue.
Can I find anywhere a manual over how to edit the profile-file and where/how to find the fault in it ?
Pesala Ambassador
@NoAidee Please state your OS and Vivaldi versions when reporting issues.
Edit your forum profile and add it to your forum signature to save us asking.
Ctrl+C is not assignable as a keyboard shortcut. Does it fail everywhere or only on some web pages?
Unfortunately it fails on all pages.
Vivaldi; 7.4.3683.4 (Officiële build) (32-bits)
Revision; 00d0ea93929041c36307b518815f2832be2a4e49
System; Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2965)
Pesala Ambassador
@NoAidee Unable to reproduce.
See Backup Vivaldi Data.
Backup your bookmarks, search engines, and any custom thumbnails too.
@NoAidee Tr to reset
- Settings → Keyboard → Restore Default Keys
- Settings → Keyboard → Browser Priority Shortcuts → Reset to Default
and restart
@DoctorG unfortunately this didn't do the trick
@NoAidee Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hi DoctorG, not meaning to be rude but in my initial post I stated the following;
*When working with Vivaldi as a guest the ctrl+c works fine so it has something to do with my profile.
I restored my profile and also then the ctrl+c works fine but I have to restore so much manually that I 're-installed' my previous one with the ctrl+c issue.*
So as you can see I've already tried the GuestProfile and also a clean profile without extensions. As soon as I copy my preferences into the new profile the issue is back.
There for I asked my fellow forum members ; 'Can I find anywhere a manual over how to edit the profile-file and where/how to find the fault in it ?' ...... and I now realise that it's not the profile file but the preferences file Luckily the title of my question is correct
@NoAidee Preferences is a JSON file and can be edited by text editor app f.ex. NotepadPlusPlus.
Exit Vivaldi
Copy the file
Preferencesas a backup to
Preferences-BACKUP
Open file Preferences
Search for
"COMMAND_CLIPBOARD_COPY":{"shortcuts":["ctrl+c"]},
Tell if the string COMMAND_CLIPBOARD_COPY exists.
I opened the preferences file and found the string; "COMMAND_CLIPBOARD_COPY":{"shortcuts":["ctrl+c"]}
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@NoAidee Only Ctrl+C fails? Not Ctrl+V for paste and Ctrl+X for cut?
Vivaldi does not have a setting to override these keys as they are hard-coded. So really strange if they fail.
Unless possibly you've accidentally managed to set Ctrl+C to another command, but also that should be impossible to do as it won't let you.
I'd suggest you share your Preferences file, but it does contain some info that might be considered "sensitive". If you're fine with that, just share it.
Alternatively, create a bug report and attach the zipped Preferences file.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
It's literally impossibly to know what's wrong in your Preferences without examining it. If you're happy to hack around in it yourself to try and figure it out, be my guest
@Pathduck You're right that it also happens with ctrl+v. I sensed that was because the ctrl+v didn't work so there was nothing to ctrl+v
ctrl+x I didn't try yet. Another strange thing is that for some keys the combination shift+j/k/l/m/r don't produce a letter at all. If I want a capital j/k/l/m/r I have to use the caps lock button or settle for the non-capital version because that works fine.
I'm happy to share my file with you to see whats the problem is and how to solve it.
Thnx in advance to @DoctorG and you for making time to adress this and search for a solution.link text [24 hr active]
@NoAidee said in Fault in 'Preferences' > ctrl+c doesn't work anymore:
Thnx in advance to @DoctorG and you for making time to adress this and search for a solution.link text [24 hr active]
I do not see any issue in the Preferences file with shortcuts.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I could reproduce the issue copying your Preferences file into a clean profile of Vivaldi 7.4 Snapshot which is what you're using.
I could not reproduce with 7.3 Stable.
Using Win10 but I doubt that matters.
So there's definitely something fishy going on, the question is what.
Could be a regression in 7.4, involving a weird combination of settings and/or language settings.
Only special things I noticed in your settings were:
- You had apparently removed all the Browser Priority Shortcuts. But restoring them to default did not fix the copy/paste issue.
- You had removed all Mouse Gestures for some reason. But restoring them to default did not fix it.
I also tried:
- Resetting every page in Settings to the defaults, still broken
- Clearing all data for all time using the Delete Browsing Data dialog
- Clearing all data for all time using
chrome://settings/clearBrowserData
- Removing all mail/calendar/rss feed accounts and disabling mail/calendar/rss.
- Going through and setting most other settings back to default, including language and translation settings.
This created a much smaller Preferences file that could possibly be diff'ed with a default one. But I still can't see anything specific in Preferences that would cause copy/paste to fail on webpages.
Also important to note is that copy/paste works fine in for instance the url field or other input fields in the Vivaldi UI, so this is limited to the webpage rendering (Blink) and doing copy/paste there.
At this point I suggest creating a bug report, and make sure to attach the Preferences file. Also link to this topic. I will also attach my smaller and more basic Preferences file.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Post the VB# here after reporting.
Unfortunately I do not have a short-term fix for you apart from starting from a clean profile. Fixing a bug could take weeks or months.
@NoAidee After a bit of creative trial and error with WinMerge I think I might have a solution for you.
Make sure you have a good text editor with JSON formatting support - Notepad++ with JSON plugin works fine for me. Or a tree-based UI editor like:
https://tomeko.net/software/JSONedit/
- Close the browser
- Backup your Preferences file just in case
- Open the Preferences file in the editor and make sure to format the JSON. In N++ this is done in Plugins > JSON Viewer > Format JSON.
JSONedit should present you with a tree view by default, if not make sure to click "Tree" on the left side
- Search for "default_content_setting_values"
- Find the value "key_shortcuts" under that section and delete the whole line
- Save the file
- Close the editor/tab
- Launch the browser
- Try copy/paste/cut on a webpage
Note: Using a good editor is crucial - trying to edit JSON in Windows Notepad is hopeless. Here's how the line is shown in N++/JSONedit:
I have no idea how your profile ended up with that value there. In my working profile the sections looks like:
"default_content_setting_values": { "anti_abuse": 2, "ar": 2, "autoplay": 2, "bluetooth_scanning": 2, "clipboard": 2, "file_system_write_guard": 2, "geolocation": 2, "media_stream_camera": 2, "media_stream_mic": 2, "midi_sysex": 2, "notifications": 2, "payment_handler": 2, "sensors": 2, "vr": 2, "window_placement": 2 },
-
@Pathduck I owe you a huge beer .... your solution works !! and the other strange behaviour also disappeared.
Thank you so much !!
If you want to use the smaller preferences file you created out of my original for research what is/was going on I'm fine with that.
The missing mouse gestures & browser priority shortcuts was my attempt to fix the problem
@DoctorG Also to you a big thank you, Last weekend I posted a bug report for this issue perhaps that can be of help?
@NoAidee said in Fault in 'Preferences' > ctrl+c doesn't work anymore:
Last weekend I posted a bug report for this issue
Which bug number was that?
-
@NoAidee No problem, happy to help
You also helped a lot of course, by being able to narrow it down to the Preferences and willing to share the file
If you want to use the smaller preferences file you created out of my original for research what is/was going on I'm fine with that.
That's good, the problem is that even if we know that the key_shortcuts setting was causing the problem, it will be very difficult to know what caused it to appear there in the first place.
I suspect this is some kind of website permission thing, but it should not be possible to set it to blocked, and there's no setting in Chromium to block keyboard shortcuts from working that I know of.
So the challenge is to figure where it came from. Maybe the bug report will help, but I suspect it will be really tricky even for someone who knows the code, and I don't.
I suspect it might be linked to other issues people with non-English UI are having with keyboard hotkeys.
-
@DoctorG A theory - could it be that this issue relates to the other problems users with non-english UI are having with keyboard hotkeys?
I suspect the "key_shortcuts" permission (or whatever it is) has snuck into the Preferences for these users on update to 7.4 (or one of the Snapshots) and caused hotkeys to not function when the focus is on the web page.
Maybe you could examine your own Preferences file?