I could reproduce the issue copying your Preferences file into a clean profile of Vivaldi 7.4 Snapshot which is what you're using.

I could not reproduce with 7.3 Stable.

Using Win10 but I doubt that matters.

So there's definitely something fishy going on, the question is what.

Could be a regression in 7.4, involving a weird combination of settings and/or language settings.

Only special things I noticed in your settings were:

You had apparently removed all the Browser Priority Shortcuts. But restoring them to default did not fix the copy/paste issue.

You had removed all Mouse Gestures for some reason. But restoring them to default did not fix it.

I also tried:

Resetting every page in Settings to the defaults, still broken

Clearing all data for all time using the Delete Browsing Data dialog

Clearing all data for all time using chrome://settings/clearBrowserData

Removing all mail/calendar/rss feed accounts and disabling mail/calendar/rss.

Going through and setting most other settings back to default, including language and translation settings.

This created a much smaller Preferences file that could possibly be diff'ed with a default one. But I still can't see anything specific in Preferences that would cause copy/paste to fail on webpages.

Also important to note is that copy/paste works fine in for instance the url field or other input fields in the Vivaldi UI, so this is limited to the webpage rendering (Blink) and doing copy/paste there.

At this point I suggest creating a bug report, and make sure to attach the Preferences file. Also link to this topic. I will also attach my smaller and more basic Preferences file.

https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/

Post the VB# here after reporting.

Unfortunately I do not have a short-term fix for you apart from starting from a clean profile. Fixing a bug could take weeks or months.