@Buglocker in the post I am replying to, it eays the command line and executable path are in AppData, so you know the single user install works. If you want to keep that version, and if Windows only lists one version your best bet is to manually delete the All users version (use File Manager to delete the entire folder C:\Program Files\Vivaldi (it should display a UAC dialog if you want to delete a eystem folder - click Yes) then use a utility like Regclean or Ccleaner to remove any broken registry entries. (Yes, there are 2 c's in Ccleaner. It actuwlly stands for "crap cleaner".)

Not certain it is possible to delete a single user install and keep the user data, and likewise not sure updating a non-wo4king All users install could result in a working install, so better to avoid that if possible.