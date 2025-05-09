Solved Vivaldi.exe exists 2 times at the disk
-
Hey all.
I have Vivaldi.exe at 2 locations :
- C:\Users\MyUserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
and
- C:\Program Files\Application\vivaldi.exe
Is that normal ?
Thanks.
@sgunhouse
Edit.
I tried to run the one at program files. And it no works.
It opens a blue window and it stacks there.
I have an idea :
- I backup my user profile (at Appdata folder)
- I uninstall with Revo any Vivaldi installation (it finds the one at AppData) ,
and cleanup the registry
- I do a new clean installation for all users
- I copy the profile's elements at the new installation
This will fix the issue ?
-
@Buglocker Not normal, but could be done intentionally. The "Program Files" version is done by "Install for All users" in the installer options, whereas the AppData version is a single user install. On any modern version of Windows, an All users install should require Administrator access (one of those pop-ups where they ask you whether to allow the installer to make changes to your system).
-
@sgunhouse
Thanks for the direct response.
How i can fix that ?
-
@Buglocker Which one do you actually use? (Check Help > About for your Executable path.)
If you are not using the Program Files install, you'd need to use the Windows App manager to remove it (since you'll need to get Administrator access to do so). Not that you can't use the App manager to remove the single user install also (presuming both are listed there), but as a single user install doesn't require administrator access the files could be deleted manually if you're not worried about the registry.
-
How i could know which of 2 i need ?
My data from the installation when i run Vivaldi are these :
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Αναθεώρηση d793a38246ec9848e88f118eece993ee4235d0d7
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3915)
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
Παράγοντας χρήστη Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Prompt : "C:\Users\MyUserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --single-argument
Executable path : C:\Users\MyUserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile path : C:\Users\MyUserName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
-
-
@Buglocker in the post I am replying to, it eays the command line and executable path are in AppData, so you know the single user install works. If you want to keep that version, and if Windows only lists one version your best bet is to manually delete the All users version (use File Manager to delete the entire folder C:\Program Files\Vivaldi (it should display a UAC dialog if you want to delete a eystem folder - click Yes) then use a utility like Regclean or Ccleaner to remove any broken registry entries. (Yes, there are 2 c's in Ccleaner. It actuwlly stands for "crap cleaner".)
Not certain it is possible to delete a single user install and keep the user data, and likewise not sure updating a non-wo4king All users install could result in a working install, so better to avoid that if possible.
-
I did the steps I mentioned above and deleted the folder in the program files also. So far I don't have any problems and Vivaldi is faster. Probably because with the new installation it has less browsing data. If there is a problem, I will let you know.
Thank you very much for the help in understanding the problem. I installed for all users and there is only one vivaldi.exe in the program files.
-
-
-
With that it solved.
Thanks.
-
@Buglocker Hey Buglocker, if you have figured out the two instances of Vivaldi (standalone and for all), you can go ahead and mark this as answered.
-
Hey.
I tried but i cant see somewhere the option "mark this as answered".
Thanks.
-
@Buglocker I don't know why you marked it as a Question if you did not know how to mark it as Solved
If you don't want the big yellow "Unsolved" on your topic then don't mark it as a question.
To mark a topic as solved:
- Edit the first post by clicking the menu icon:
⋮
- Click the dropdown on the Submit button and select the option Ask As Question:
- Submit the post again
- Select the menu icon
⋮of the post that resolves the question.
- Select the option Mark This Post As The Correct Answer:
Thank you for making it easier for others to find a good solution
- Edit the first post by clicking the menu icon:
-
-
@Pathduck
Thanks.