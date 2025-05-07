Vivaldi not loading
Please help me resolve this issue. IN the image, you see my Vivaldi screen that shows I am not connected to internet and yet, in the background, you see YouTube on my Duck Duck Go browser page open and running.
What is going on ?
- Use of VPN
- Vivaldi Blocker (see shield) actve
- Blocked by extension
- Blocked by external Antivirus or Internet Security tool
Sorry, what shield do you mean ?
I do use a VPN but always have even before this issue came up.
Antivirus none other than Windows Defender
CCleaner and Malwarebytes installed but not live. On demand only.
@iDigit said in Vivaldi not loading:
Sorry, what shield do you mean ?
Click shield icon in address field.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Does reloading the page help to clear the hiccup?