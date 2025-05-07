Not able to control the browser network settings, possibly a permission is missing
When I try to login into Proton get "Not able to control the browser network settings, possibly a permission is missing" in the Proton popup and in a desktop notification. I also get a secondary desktop notification right after that that says "Connected to US-FREE#39 in San Jose", but if I check my IP I'm not connected to Proton. Any idea what might be up with this?
@CummingCowGirl Which Linux?
Which Desktop?
Vivaldi installed by RPM or Flatpak?
CummingCowGirl
On Garuda Linux with KDE Plasma 6.3.4, Framework 6.13.0, QT version 6.9.0 and Vivaldi and Vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs installed from the Extra repo like I always do.
@DoctorG said in Not able to control the browser network settings, possibly a permission is missing:
You ask me for the info and then never get back to me.
@CummingCowGirl I will try today on my Debian KDE.
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 6.3.4
KDE Frameworks Version: 6.13.0
Qt Version: 6.8.2
Kernel Version: 6.12.25-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
//EDIT:
No such issue you described.
@CummingCowGirl Sorry, I missed the posts.
I will get a ping when you start your post with
@DoctorG!
Never saw such notification in real use and found no issue in bug tracker.
For me on Debian KDE the Vivaldi Proton VPN extension works.
Do you use the Proton VPN extension of Vivaldi and login with Vivaldi account?
@CummingCowGirl
@blackikeeagle can help with Arch.
I doubt this is Arch-packaging related, one can already see there's not much to it https://gitlab.archlinux.org/archlinux/packaging/packages/vivaldi/-/blob/main/PKGBUILD?ref_type=heads
@DoctorG Yea when it was first added it worked fine then for what seemed out of nowhere it started giving me that message. Now I did move my profile folder to try with a new profile and only after creating anew profile on the forum did it work, but the second I put my default folder back and tried with the new vivaldi forum profile I got the issue again.
I want to go into extensions and disable each one, not remove just temporarily disable each of the to see if one of them is causing the issue. Now if I do that I should keep all my setting for each of them right? I do not want to out and out remove any of them cause with most I know I would lose their settings and have to set them back up.