Why is this browser so bugged. Help needed.
Hello opera gx just updated their ui to new look that I don't really like. With so many negative things said about opera I think it's my last straw I want to move on. Now I'm thinking of moving to vivaldi but it seems very bugged. Firstly as of now the vivaldi website doesn't seem to work at all it's giving me "503 Service Unavailable". Secondly I want to import everything from opera gx to vivaldi but it keeps telling me to close the browser before importing. I have tried everything closing the browser, using task manager and restarting the computer but it keeps giving me the same message. I want to import everything and I'm really sad because I can't. Can someone help me?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mixElll Vivaldi.com is down at the moment, Sysadmins are working on it.
Please see https://vivaldistatus.com/ for information about status of services.
The "Close browser" during import is for the browser you are importing from (e.g. Opera, Firefox, etc.), not Vivaldi . It is not possible to access the datafiles until that browser has been shut down
@yngve Thanks for the clarification about Vivaldi.com status.
And yes I know that I should close opera gx. The problem is that even if I restart the whole pc and open only vivaldi it still persists. I have checked and turned opera gx from starting on startup.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mixElll OK; Sorry, it just sounded like you were talking about shutting down Vivaldi.
I am not familiar with import from the "modern" Opera (I wrote some of the code for import from the Classic Opera), but maybe somebody else in the forums are?
One thing you may want to double check is that you are importing from the correct folder. It might also be an idea to shut down any other browsers you have running, especially Edge (which AFAIK may be running all the time),
@yngve So there is now way to turn the edge off?
@mixElll Also is there anyone on vivaldi team who could help me with this issue?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mixElll AFAIK Edge can be shut down from the Windows task manager.
@yngve Unfortunately I tried restarting again and searching task manager for any edge processes and didn't find any. The problem still persists so I'm waiting for someone who will be able to solve it.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mixElll Go into task manager's Details tab, sort by Name, and terminate any
msedge.exeprocesses. Stupid Edge loves to stick around in the background even when closed.
Or try going into
edge://settings/system/systemSubPageand disable:
Startup Boost
Continue running background extensions and apps when Microsoft Edge is closed
And you seem confused about Opera vs Edge, different browsers.
For Opera it's
opera.exe