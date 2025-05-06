Close mail page and sidebar tool at the same time
Hello! This might be yet another weird thing to ask, but when I expand the mail tool to go to the email page, and after I am done with looking at my mails, I have to hit 2 close buttons to resume my browsing: one for the mail page, one for the sidebar tool. I would like to have a toggle parameter that allows to close both at the same time!
I admit that's a bit of a whim though. Thank you in advance for your help!
@pilis01 @Silzinc in Settings > Mail > Mail Settings > Panel you can enable the option "Display Mail Panel when Mail is open in the active tab"
I have my mail tab pinned. With the setting above selected, when I switch to the mail tab, the mail panel automatically opens (if it is not already open). When I select another tab, the mail panel returns to open/closed depending on what it was before I selected the mail tab.
@WildEnte Alright, that setting is also activated for me and works! This clearly lowers the importance of that request. Though I would prefer mails being a sidebar tool rather than a pinned tab, but it's really unsignificant. Thanks for your quick reply!