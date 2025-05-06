Hello! This might be yet another weird thing to ask, but when I expand the mail tool to go to the email page, and after I am done with looking at my mails, I have to hit 2 close buttons to resume my browsing: one for the mail page, one for the sidebar tool. I would like to have a toggle parameter that allows to close both at the same time!

I admit that's a bit of a whim though. Thank you in advance for your help!