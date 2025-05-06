I am on Windows 10. I was using a Vivaldi version in the 6.xxx

I just updated to the latest: 7.3.3635.12

I opened it up and am trying to read, delete, manage email.

The Vivalid process is taking a lot of power and cpu

AND

it is not doing anything that I tell it to. It seems completely lacking functionality in the email.

I tried to delete one and nothing happened.

The only way to stop the high CPU use is to close Vivaldi,

which then spawns another Vivaldi process that still takes a lot of cpu

which I then have to end manually in the task manager.

The web pages seem to work OK, but I use this for my main email client.

It's useless to me if I can't do that. At the moment I am stuck without an email client.

More details...

I sent an email and it looked like it went OK, but then it did not show up in the sent folder.

I did receive the email I sent (when I re-opened Vivaldi it was there as I sent it from one of my accounts to another)

It still does not show up in the sent folder.

Also, as with other actions it shot up the cpu/power and everything froze (could no longer read emails - just blank, etc.)

The logs showed this error, not sure which action I took caused it.

Un-expected uid [email protected]/inbox/undefined

If I open Vivaldi and close it without doing any of the things that cause the freeze and high cpu it does not spawn the process that keeps using cpu.