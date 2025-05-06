The 7.4 release is soon – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3682.3
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we fix the issue with an unrequired extension warning and get to grips with a long standing crash.
Click here to see the full blog post
Aaron Translator
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Address bar] Search suggestion favicons can be wrong (VB-116165)
[Chromium] Can not access chrome://settings (VB-116691)
Nice fixes
Update went smoothly for me, so I've reset the Manifest V2 Deprecation flags back to default.
Pesala Ambassador
These old regressions are still not fixed:
- VB-97070 Panel Toggle button is on Navigation Toolbar, but on Panel Toolbar Edit Dialog (27/4/2023)
- VB-112536 Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name (16/12/2024)
RE "Add New Workspace Rule":
Recent Regression (or bug?) in this feature? (See Settings/Tabs/Workspaces - "Open Websites in Workspaces Automatically")
All's well if adding only 3 Rules, but if you add a 4th, then the 4th covers up the button to add any additional new Workspace rules; the add-button becomes inaccessable, and blocks the possibility to add more than 4 rules.
Is this limitation for adding no more than 4 Workspace Rules by intention?
The photo in the post is very beautiful =3
On Nobara Linux (Fedora-based), .ogg files are silent when played.
I think it's related to this from the previous build (3679.3):
[Linux][Media] Fetch CHR136-119605 proprietary media support (VB-116633)
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@pesala: VB-97070 should be fixed by the next snapshot.
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@erebos: Can you link to an example ogg that does not play. I tried a few like this one and they all seem to work fine
11th updated