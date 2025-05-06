I am on Windows 10. I was using a Vivaldi version in the 6.xxx

I just updated to the latest: 7.3.3635.12

I opened it up and am trying to read, delete, manage email.

The Vivaldi process is taking a lot of power and cpu

AND it is not doing anything that I tell it to. It seems completely lacking functionality in the email.

I tried to delete one and nothing happened.

The only way to stop the high CPU use is to close Vivaldi,

which then spawns another Vivaldi process that still takes a lot of cpu

which then have to end manually in the task manager.

This seems like a complete mess.

Is there any way to get my old version back?

The web pages seem to work OK, but I use this for my main email client.

It's useless to me if I can't do that.

And I am totally stuck without an email client.