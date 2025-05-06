High CPU, No Email functionality, spawns background high cpu process.
I am on Windows 10. I was using a Vivaldi version in the 6.xxx
I just updated to the latest: 7.3.3635.12
I opened it up and am trying to read, delete, manage email.
The Vivaldi process is taking a lot of power and cpu
AND it is not doing anything that I tell it to. It seems completely lacking functionality in the email.
I tried to delete one and nothing happened.
The only way to stop the high CPU use is to close Vivaldi,
which then spawns another Vivaldi process that still takes a lot of cpu
which then have to end manually in the task manager.
This seems like a complete mess.
Is there any way to get my old version back?
The web pages seem to work OK, but I use this for my main email client.
It's useless to me if I can't do that.
And I am totally stuck without an email client.