I have configured Vivaldi to show tab bar and bookmarks at the top and the address bar is hidden.

(All the three bars are configured to show at the top and not at the bottom.)

When I bookmark a tab using CMD+D shortcut, a bookmarks dialogue appears and using that I can do CRUD operations on bookmarks.

Problem: Sometimes, the bookmarks dialogue doesn't show up when I press CMD+D. In this situation, I have to enable the address bar to be visible (anywhere top/bottom) and then the bookmarks dialogue appears. This behavior is sporadic though.

Vivaldi Version: 7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Mac OS: macOS Version 15.4.1 (Build 24E263)