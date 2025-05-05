I've used LastPass with Vivaldi using the Chrome extension for years without much issue.

Since the recent Vivaldi update where the VPN was introduced (I don't know if that feature addition is related), my Lastpass logs out multiple times a day, requiring regular inputting of the complex master password and 2FA, which is tedious and frustrating (I'm often inputting that password manually more often than I'm autofilling passwords).

I've tried turning off the VPN, but it still seems to be happening.

In Lastpass extension settings, I have the auto-loggout options unchecked.

I suspect this issue is caused by something in the Vivaldi update rather than Lastpass, but I am unsure.

Any suggestions would be welcome!