As a GUI designer for too many years (lol), I suggest, for monochrome browser elements, that any element seeking to appear activated or on top of others should highlight as a lighter background shade than the rest of them. Those tabs, in my book at least, ought not to look/act like depressed/disabled buttons or HTML input elements when activated but rather must appear to "shine" above other similarly-coloured elements, like a lit or focused effect.

I've also found that the more a browser interface imitates the default hover-focus-active appearance of HTML elements, the better it is for Users to quickly adapt effortlessly. No need for 3D effects - flat appearance can work with this. Can Themes be customized to affect Vivaldi browser GUI element appearance when interacted with?

Keep Up The Good Work!