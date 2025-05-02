[Feature] Activated tab to appear lighter instead of darker.
As a GUI designer for too many years (lol), I suggest, for monochrome browser elements, that any element seeking to appear activated or on top of others should highlight as a lighter background shade than the rest of them. Those tabs, in my book at least, ought not to look/act like depressed/disabled buttons or HTML input elements when activated but rather must appear to "shine" above other similarly-coloured elements, like a lit or focused effect.
I've also found that the more a browser interface imitates the default hover-focus-active appearance of HTML elements, the better it is for Users to quickly adapt effortlessly. No need for 3D effects - flat appearance can work with this. Can Themes be customized to affect Vivaldi browser GUI element appearance when interacted with?
Keep Up The Good Work!
@animdan Ok so I'm replying to myself since I just dabbled (like a too-eager kid) with custom theme creation and have already two minimalist versions (ProThemes): A dark version and a lite one. The dark version is awaiting approval as of this typing, while the lighter version is ready to be uploaded once the dark version is approved.
Gotta admit it cannot be easier than that, so thanks Vivaldi Team. Since I am GUI dev, I opt for minimalistic logical colour/shade arrangements, no distractions allowed! Correct me if I'm wrong, but I haven't yet found customization options at the Bookmarks panel level. Next time I need to post something, I'll make sure to do my home work so as not to bother you lot LOL
