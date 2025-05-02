Screen turning dark an off while watching YouTube
-
rops Supporters
Hi, not sure what caused this, used to watched YouTube with no issues but since like a month video just goes dark while I'm watching it and I need to tap the screen to prevent this.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@rops
Hi, maybe a blocker list in the ad blocker cause this, disable it with the shield icon to test this.
I can't reproduce it with Vivaldi 7.2.3628.126, specs in my signature.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
-
rops Supporters
@mib2berlin Vivaldi 7.2.3628.126 and pixel 6a with Android 15. Strange thing is it doesn't happen all the time