Extension pop ups not working?
SuneEnough
I'm trying to use the extension Quick Chrome History Export. I can install it, but I seem to be totally unable to open the associated pop-up. The extension icon doesn't show up anywhere, and opening the f2 menu, searching for it and clicking it just closes the menu. Attempting with uBlock Origin and uBlock Origin Lite yields the same result.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@SuneEnough Seems to work just fine here:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
SuneEnough
SOLVED:
Apparently Extensions had been removed from my toolbar at some point. Returning Extensions to the toolbar fixed the issue.
Remaining problem (bug?):
Extension pop-ups cannot be opened if Extensions are not on the tool bar.
mib2berlin Soprano
@SuneEnough
Hi, where you had it, I have extensions in the status bar and popup's work.