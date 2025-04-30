Best practices for using VPN to video call
Could anyone share tips and tricks to get the best experience possible if I need to use VPN to video call relatives in other countries? How to maximize connection quality, minimize latency, etc.?
fredallas Supporters
Hello @alexzhu
When it comes to Proton VPN, every server shows the load they are having at the moment. I usually connect to the server that is having less load at the moment, and then run a speed test to check the speed of the connection. If the spees is low then I try another server.
