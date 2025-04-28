New scrollbar UI
Hello , I love Vivaldi (it's the best browser) but i have a problem :
The scrollbar UI is very good on vivaldi tools (dashboard , widget and other) but on webpage , it's very ugly , old and like other browser (vivaldi is unique️) . Can you change this ?
@Gwrvan That's because webpages scrollbars are not meant to be part of the browsers UI: to do this natively, vivaldi should inject the values into any webpage. At the moment, you can change scrolls as in other browsers via userscripts
LunaSterling
In vivaldi:flags search for "scrollbars"
The "Fluent" options change the appearance and the "Overlay" hides them until you scroll.